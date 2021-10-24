Titus Regional Header Oct 2020
Sulphur Springs Wildcat Athletics

Cross Country Regional Track Meet at Lynn Creek at Joe Pool Lake

(Girls noon, Boys 12:30) – Tuesday

Monday 10/25

SSMS Volleyball at Marshall

Tuesday 10/26

Cross Country Regional Track Meet at Lynn Creek at Joe Pool Lake

(Girls noon, Boys 12:30)

Volleyball at Longview

Golf at Longview Tempest (Boys and Girls)

8th Football at Hallsville C, B, A teams

Thursday 10/28

9th Football host Forney 5:30

JV Football at Forney HS 6:00 pm

Friday 10/29

Football host Forney (Sr Night)

Saturday 10/30

7th Football All-Star Game

(** Mon 11/1 – Special note 7th football vs. 8th Prim 5:30)

