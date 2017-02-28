Tri-City Charter
16-5A All-District Basketball

2 hours ago Sports

District 16-5A All-District


Coach of the Year

Joey Chism – Mt Pleasant

MVP

James Moore – Mt Pleasant       SR

Defensive MVP

Victor Iwuakor – Sulphur Springs              SO

Co-Offensive MVP

Dorian Glinton – Mt Pleasant      SO

Quan Hampton – Texas High       SR

Newcomer of the Year

JJ Sparkman – Pine Tree                               FR

1st Team

Kris Dunn- Marshall                         SR

Corteze Hurd- Marshall                 JR

Josh McGill – Mt Pleasant            JR

Kevin Savage- Mt Pleasant          JR

Buddy McGill – Mt Pleasant        JR

Keaston Willis –Sulphur Springs SO

Ke`Ontae Dunn – Sulphur Springs             SR

Eric Hawkins – Pine Tree               SR

Tevailance Hunt – Texas High     JR

Blaine Parker – Hallsville               SR

Kameron Fitzpatrick – Hallsville  SR

 

2nd Team

Curtis Crump – Texas High           SR

Michael Jefferson – Sulphur Springs        FR

Brendarian Dawson – Hallsville  SR

Bryson Lynn – Sulphur Springs   JR

Nick Noll – Pine Tree      SR

Carrington Love – Marshall          JR

Holden Davis – Mt Pleasant         SR

Dane Rutherford – Sulphur Springs          SR

Cadamion Hale – Greenville        SR

Kenny Jackson – Pine Tree          SR

Trey Williams – Pine Tree             SR

Lavon Brown – Texas High           SR

 

Honorable Mention – KJ Cannon – Mt Pleasant                JR

 

Academic All –District (Maintained an 88 GPA throughout basketball season):               Sulphur Springs – Bryson Lynn, Keaston Willis, Xavier Cork, Michael Jefferson, Dane Rutherford  Mt Pleasant – Holden Davis, James Moore  Marshall – Ethan Davison, Ben Tackett, Tahj Washington, Corteze Hurd, Marje Smith, Sa’lah Smith, Carrington Love           Hallsville –  Shad Berg, Cameron Bullock, Matt Mowery, Chris Timberlake, Kameron Fitzpatrick, Brendarian Dawson, Blaine Parker Texas High – Quan Hampton, Lavon Brown, Caleb Wilson, Jordan Ray Pine Tree – Will Harris, Eric Hawkins, Josh Nafrady

 

