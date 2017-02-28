16-5A All-District Basketball

District 16-5A All-District
Coach of the Year
Joey Chism – Mt Pleasant
MVP
James Moore – Mt Pleasant SR
Defensive MVP
Victor Iwuakor – Sulphur Springs SO
Co-Offensive MVP
Dorian Glinton – Mt Pleasant SO
Quan Hampton – Texas High SR
Newcomer of the Year
JJ Sparkman – Pine Tree FR
1st Team
Kris Dunn- Marshall SR
Corteze Hurd- Marshall JR
Josh McGill – Mt Pleasant JR
Kevin Savage- Mt Pleasant JR
Buddy McGill – Mt Pleasant JR
Keaston Willis –Sulphur Springs SO
Ke`Ontae Dunn – Sulphur Springs SR
Eric Hawkins – Pine Tree SR
Tevailance Hunt – Texas High JR
Blaine Parker – Hallsville SR
Kameron Fitzpatrick – Hallsville SR
2nd Team
Curtis Crump – Texas High SR
Michael Jefferson – Sulphur Springs FR
Brendarian Dawson – Hallsville SR
Bryson Lynn – Sulphur Springs JR
Nick Noll – Pine Tree SR
Carrington Love – Marshall JR
Holden Davis – Mt Pleasant SR
Dane Rutherford – Sulphur Springs SR
Cadamion Hale – Greenville SR
Kenny Jackson – Pine Tree SR
Trey Williams – Pine Tree SR
Lavon Brown – Texas High SR
Honorable Mention – KJ Cannon – Mt Pleasant JR
Academic All –District (Maintained an 88 GPA throughout basketball season): Sulphur Springs – Bryson Lynn, Keaston Willis, Xavier Cork, Michael Jefferson, Dane Rutherford Mt Pleasant – Holden Davis, James Moore Marshall – Ethan Davison, Ben Tackett, Tahj Washington, Corteze Hurd, Marje Smith, Sa’lah Smith, Carrington Love Hallsville – Shad Berg, Cameron Bullock, Matt Mowery, Chris Timberlake, Kameron Fitzpatrick, Brendarian Dawson, Blaine Parker Texas High – Quan Hampton, Lavon Brown, Caleb Wilson, Jordan Ray Pine Tree – Will Harris, Eric Hawkins, Josh Nafrady