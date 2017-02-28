16-5A All-District Basketball

District 16-5A All-District





Coach of the Year

Joey Chism – Mt Pleasant

MVP

James Moore – Mt Pleasant SR

Defensive MVP

Victor Iwuakor – Sulphur Springs SO

Co-Offensive MVP

Dorian Glinton – Mt Pleasant SO

Quan Hampton – Texas High SR

Newcomer of the Year

JJ Sparkman – Pine Tree FR

1st Team

Kris Dunn- Marshall SR

Corteze Hurd- Marshall JR

Josh McGill – Mt Pleasant JR

Kevin Savage- Mt Pleasant JR

Buddy McGill – Mt Pleasant JR

Keaston Willis –Sulphur Springs SO

Ke`Ontae Dunn – Sulphur Springs SR

Eric Hawkins – Pine Tree SR

Tevailance Hunt – Texas High JR

Blaine Parker – Hallsville SR

Kameron Fitzpatrick – Hallsville SR

2nd Team

Curtis Crump – Texas High SR

Michael Jefferson – Sulphur Springs FR

Brendarian Dawson – Hallsville SR

Bryson Lynn – Sulphur Springs JR

Nick Noll – Pine Tree SR

Carrington Love – Marshall JR

Holden Davis – Mt Pleasant SR

Dane Rutherford – Sulphur Springs SR

Cadamion Hale – Greenville SR

Kenny Jackson – Pine Tree SR

Trey Williams – Pine Tree SR

Lavon Brown – Texas High SR

Honorable Mention – KJ Cannon – Mt Pleasant JR

Academic All –District (Maintained an 88 GPA throughout basketball season): Sulphur Springs – Bryson Lynn, Keaston Willis, Xavier Cork, Michael Jefferson, Dane Rutherford Mt Pleasant – Holden Davis, James Moore Marshall – Ethan Davison, Ben Tackett, Tahj Washington, Corteze Hurd, Marje Smith, Sa’lah Smith, Carrington Love Hallsville – Shad Berg, Cameron Bullock, Matt Mowery, Chris Timberlake, Kameron Fitzpatrick, Brendarian Dawson, Blaine Parker Texas High – Quan Hampton, Lavon Brown, Caleb Wilson, Jordan Ray Pine Tree – Will Harris, Eric Hawkins, Josh Nafrady