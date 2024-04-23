Tuesday’s Sports

NBA

Monday

East Round 1 Game 2

Cavaliers (2-0) 96 – Magic (0-2) 86

Knicks (2-0) 104 – 76ers (0-2) 101

West Round 1 Game 2

Nuggets (2-0) 101 – Lakers (0-2) 99

Tuesday

East Round 1 Game 2

Pacers (0-1) at Milwaukee Bucks (1-0) at 7:30 pm NBA TV

West Round 1 Game 2

Suns (0-1) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (1-0) at 6:30 pm TNT

Mavericks (0-1) at Los Angeles Clippers (1-0) at 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Monday

West Round 1 Game 1

Golden Knights (1-0) 4 – Stars (0-1) 3

Any fan’s questions about how Mark Stone would handle his first game in three months were answered in 90 seconds Monday night in the Vegas Golden Knights’ 4-3 win over the Dallas Stars. It was Game 1 of the Western Conference quarterfinals.

Wednesday

West Round 1 Game 2

Golden Knights (1-0) at Dallas Stars (0-1) at 8:30 pm ESPN

MLB

The Astros and Rangers were idle Monday.

Tuesday

Astros (7-16) at Chicago Cubs (13-9) at 6:40 pm TBS

Mariners (11-11) at Arlington Rangers (12-11) at 7:05 pm

COLLEGE

Tuesday

SOFTBALL

No. 7 LSU (35-10) vs. No. 19 Louisiana at 6:00 pm ESPN+

Houston (23-23) vs. No. 12 Texas A&M (37-9 at 6:00 pm SECN+

BASEBALL

New Mexico at Texas Tech (29-13) at 2:00 pm SPN+

Houston (20-20) at No. 1 Texas A&M (35-5) at 6:00 pm SECN

Dallas Baptist at TCU (23-15) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

UT Arlington at Texas (24-17) at 6:30 pm LHN

Sam Houston at Baylor (18-20) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

On Monday, the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team began the Southland Conference Championships at the Comanche Trace Golf Club. For the Lions, Sam Benson (Gilmer – New Diana) shot a 77 to tie for 27th.

Three Texas A&M University-Commerce track and field student-athletes were selected to represent their home countries at the World Athletics Relays next week. They are holding it in the lead-up to the 2024 Paris Olympics.

HIGH SCHOOL

Hughes Springs Athletic Director and Head Football Coach Joshua Willis has resigned after one year. Willis came to Hughes Springs as an Arkansas native and a graduate of Austin College. Willis’ record was 0-10 in 3A District 11 in 2023-24. The school board is in the process of finding a replacement.

Two Mount Pleasant High School swimmers, Sophie Greco, senior, and Kate Ball, junior, were named to the Texas Interscholastic Swimming Coaches Association (TISCA) Academic All-State team. To be nominated, student-athletes must be juniors or seniors with an overall GPA of 3.75. Greco has competed with Tiger Swim for four years. It is her second year being named Academic All-State. In the fall, she will attend the McCombs School of Business at the University of Texas at Austin. Ball has competed with Tiger Swim for three years and will return for her senior year this fall. Jerilyn Goolsby coaches MPHS Tiger Swim.