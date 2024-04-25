Thursday’s Sports

NBA

Wednesday

East Round 1 G2

Heat (1-1) 111 – Celtics (1-1) 101

West G2

Thunder (2-0) 124 – Pelicans (0-2) 92

Thursday

East Round 1 G3

Cavaliers (2-0) – Magic (0-2) at Orlando 6:00 pm NBA TV

East Round 1 G3

Knicks (2-0) – 76ers (0-2) at 6:30 pm TNT

West Round 1 G3

Nuggets (2-0) – Lakers (0-2) at 9:00 pm TNT

NHL

Wednesday

West Round 1 G2

Golden Knights (2-0) 3 – Stars (0-2) 1

Saturday

West Roun 1 G3

Stars (0-2) at Las Vegas Golden Knights (2-0) at 9:30 pm TBS

MLB

Cubs (15-9) 4 – Astros (7-18) 3

Rangers (13-12) 5 – Mariners (12-12) 1

Adolis García and Evan Carter hit Texas’ first back-to-back home runs this season, and the Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners 5-1 on Wednesday night.

Thursday

Astros (7-18) at Chicago Cubs (15-9) at 1:20 pm

Mariners (12-12) at Arlington Rangers (13-12) at 1:35 pm

The Astros have Friday off, while the Rangers host the Reds.

COLLEGE

Wednesday

SOFTBALL

Thursday

Nicholls at No. 1 Texas (38-6) at 6:00 pm LHN

Baylor (25-19) at BYU (26-19) at 7:00 pm ESPN+

A&M Commerce vs. No. 11 Teas A&M Canceled

GOLF

The 2023-24 season was closed out for the Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golf team on Wednesday at the Southland Conference Championships held at Comanche Trace Golf Club. The Lions finished 10th in the team standings. At the same time, Chance Mulligan (Dallas – Bishop Dunne) continued his climb in the player leaderboard, finishing tied for 15th in his final collegiate tournament with a score of 222 (81-68-73).

HIGH SCHOOL

Hughes Springs ISD announced Blake Worley as its new Athletic Director/Head Football Coach. Coach Worley currently serves as the Defensive Coordinator & Head Baseball Coach at Winnsboro ISD, roles he has held since 2019. Before that, Coach Worley coached at Pleasant Grove ISD from 2006-2019. While at PGISD, Coach Worley served in several roles, including Offensive Coordinator, Running Backs Coach, Receivers Coach, Defensive Ends Coach, Varsity Baseball Assistant Coach & Head Softball Coach. Coach Worley started his career in Palestine ISD. He graduated from Leonard High School and the University of Northern Colorado. He and his wife, Allayna, have four children – Annabelle, Ely, Daxon & Kendra!

Track

Mt Pleasant High School qualified five athletes in three events for the 5A UIL state track meet in Austin in May, with two other events just narrowly missing the cutoff. The regional meet was held April 19-20 at Maverick Stadium at the University of Texas at Arlington, but inclement weather delayed it until Monday.

Tiger UIL State qualifiers include:

100M—Senior Dylan Bennett (2nd at Regionals)

Wheelchair Shot Put—Senior Jonathan Ramirez (1st at Regionals)

4×200 relay- Bennett, senior Latristan Thompson, junior Shane Watkins, senior Isaiah Hunter (2nd at Regionals)

SOFTBALL BI-DISTRICT

6A

Rowlett vs. Rockwall at Rowlett Fri at 6:30 pm

Royse City vs. Garland at Royse City Thu 6:45 pm

Rockwall vs. Sachse at Sachse at Rockwall Fri at 7:00

5A

Huntsville vs. Texas High at Whitehouse Thu 6:00 pm

Whitehouse vs. Kingwood at Lufkin G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri, Ge Sat 1:00 pm

Mt Pleasant vs. Dayton at Rusk G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2 Fri 6:30, Sat 2:00 pm K-Lake 97.7

Lufkin vs. Hallsville at Tatum G1 Fri 7:00 pm, G2 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

4A

G1 Van 6 – Pittsburg 0 at Longview, G2 Thu 6:00 pm, G3 Fri 6:00 pm

Brownsboro at Sulphur Springs at Athens Thu at 6:00 pm, Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Lindale 16 – North Lamar 14 at Lone Oak G2 Thu, G3 Fri

Pleasant Grove vs. Athens at Marshall G1Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri, G3 Sat Noon

Gilmer vs. Rusk at Tyler Legacy G1 Fri at 8:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

3A

No. 21 Rains vs. Bonham at Commerce G1 Thu 5:00 pm, G2 Fri 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Jefferson vs. Daingerfield G1-2 Liberty-Eylau Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Marshall Sat at 3:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Atlanta G1 MV Thu at 6:30 pm, G2 at A 6:30 pm, G3 MV Sat at 2:00 pm

White Oak vs. Tatum at Spring Hill G1 Thu 6:00 pm

Winnsboro at Hooks G1 H Thu 6:00 pm, G2 W 6:00 pm, G3 H 3:00 pm

Prairiland vs. Gunter at Commerce Fri at 2:00 pm

Queen City 1 – Quitman 0, G2 QC 7:00 pm, G3 Fri 7:00 pm flip

Hughes Springs vs. Troup at Carthage G1 Thu 6:00 pm One Game Star 96.9

Mineola vs. Redwater at Hallsville G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat at Noon

Arp vs. New Diana at Tyler Legacy Thu at 6:30 pm

2A REGION II

Cooper vs. Sam Rayburn at Cooper Non-Conf G Fri at 8:00 pm

Trenton vs. Bland

Honey Grove vs. Celeste

North Hopkins vs. Tom Bean at Chisum Thu 8:00 pm

2A Region III

Cross Roads vs. Ore City at Cross Roads G1-2 Thu 6:30 pm, Sat 2:00 pm

Alba-Golden vs. Harleton at Winnsboro Thu at 6:00 pm

Overton vs. Martins Mill at Tyler Legacy on Fri at 6:00 pm

James Bowie 12 – Rivercrest 5, next Overton or Martins Mill

West Sabine vs. Big Sandy at Jasper G1 Thu 5:00 pm, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 Sat 4:00 pm

Shelbyville vs. Lovelady at Nacogdoches Thu 6:00 pm. One Game

McLeod vs. Fruitvale Fri G1-2 Union Grove 4:30 pm, G3 Sat 6:00 pm

Hawkins vs. Kerens at Athens Fri 8:00 pm

Como-Pickton vs. Linden-Kildare at Chisum Thu 6:00 pm

West Sabine vs. Big Sandy

Beckville vs. Alto at Tyler G1-2 Thu 3:30 pm, G3 Fri 4:00 pm

1A Region II

Dodd City – Bye

1A Region III

Bloomburg 4 – Saltillo 2

Avery at Sulphur Bluff on Thu at 7:00 pm/winner plays Neches with a bye