Wednesday’s Sports

 

NBA

Tuesday

West Round 1, G2

Timberwolves (2-0) 105 – Suns (0-2) 93

East Round 1, G2

Pacers (1-1) 125 – Bucks (1-1) 108

West Round 1

Mavericks (1-1) 96 – Clippers (1-1) 93

Luka led the way on defense as the Mavericks even the series. The next game is Thursday at 7:00 pm ESPN in Dallas.

NHL

Wednesday

West Round 1, G2

Golden Knights (1-0) at Dallas Stars (0-1) at 8:30 pm ESPN

MLB

Tuesday

Cubs (14-9) 7 – Astros (7-17) 2

Mariners (12-11) 4 – Rangers (12-12) 0

Wednesday

Astros at Chicago Cubs at 6:40 pm

Mariners at Rangers at 7:05 pm

COLLEGE

Tuesday

SOFTBALL

No. 11 Texas A&M (38-9) 12 – Houston (23-24) 2

They canceled Wednesday’s Texas A&M University-Commerce softball game against Wichita State. However, both programs have mutually agreed to reschedule the contest during the 2025 season.

BASEBALL

No. 1 Texas A&M (36-5) 13 – Houston (20-21) 11

No. 18 Oklahoma (25-14) 3 – Wichita State 1

No. 19 Oklahoma State (27-14) 12 – Oral Roberts 4

New Mexico 17 – Texas Tech (29-14) 3

Texas (25-17) 11 – UT Arlington 0

TCU (24-15) 5 – Dallas Baptist 2

Baylor (19-20) 9 – Sam Houston 3

GOLF

Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s golfer Chance Mulligan had the second-lowest score in Tuesday’s second round of the Southland Conference Championships at the Comanche Trace Golf Club. On the team leaderboard, Augusta built a 10-stroke lead over Lamar with a score of 563. The Lions’ score of 621 is seven back of Nicholls.

HIGH SCHOOL

Daingerfield Lady Tigers won last Monday, 8-4. It ended 23 years of not making the playoffs.

SOFTBALL BI-DISTRICT

6A

Rowlett vs. Rockwall at Rowlett Fri at 6:30 pm

Royse City vs. Garland at Royse City Thu 6:45 pm

Rockwall vs. Sachse at Sachse at Rockwall Fri at 7:00

Longview vs. Conroe

5A

Huntsville vs. Texas High

Whitehouse vs. Kingwood at Lufkin G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri, Ge Sat 1:00 pm

Mt Pleasant vs. Dayton at Rusk G1 Thu 6:30 pm, G2 Fri 6:30, Sat 2:00 pm

Lufkin vs. Hallsville at Tatum Fri 7:00 pm,

4A

Van vs. Pittsburg at Longview Wed 6:00 pm

Brownsboro at Sulphur Springs Thu at 6:00 pm

Lindale vs. North Lamar at Lone Oak G1 Wed at 6:00 pm, G2 Thu, G3 Fri

Pleasant Grove vs. Athens at Marshall G1Thu 6:00 pm, G2 Fri, G3 Sat Noon

Gilmer vs. Rusk at Tyler Legacy G1 Fri at 8:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

3A

Rains vs. Bonham at Commerce G1 Thu 5:00 pm, G2 Fri 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Jefferson vs. Daingerfield G1-2 Liberty-Eylau Thu 5:00 pm, G3 Marshall Sat at 3:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Atlanta G1 MV Thu at 6:30 pm, G2 A, at 6:30 pm, G3 MV Sat at 2:00 pm

White Oak vs. Tatum at Spring Hill G1 Thu 6:00 pm

Winnsboro at Hooks G1 H Thu 6:00 pm, G2 W 6:00 pm, G3 H 3:00 pm

Prairiland vs.?

Queen City vs. Quitman G1Q Wed at 7:00 pm, G2 QC 7:00 pm, G3 Fri 7:00 pm flip

Hughes Springs vs. Troup at Carthage G1 Thu 6:00 pm One Game

Mineola vs. Redwater at Hallsville G1 Thu 6:00 pm, G2-3 Sat at Noon

Arp vs. New Diana at Tyler Legacy Thu at 6:30 pm

2A REGION II

Cooper vs. Sam Rayburn at Cooper Non-Conf G Fri at 8:00 pm

Trenton vs. Bland

Honey Grove vs. Celeste

North Hopkins vs. Tom Bean at Chisum Thu 8:00 pm

2A Region III

Cross Roads vs. Ore City at Cross Roads G1-2 Thu 6:30 pm, Sat 2:00 pm

? vs. Harleton

Overton vs. Martins Mill at Tyler Legacy on Fri at 6:00 pm

Bowie vs. Rivercrest at Paul Pewitt Wed at 4:30 pm

West Sabine vs. Big Sandy at Jasper G1Thu 5:00 pm, G2 Fri 8:00 pm, G3 Sat 4:00 pm

Shelbyville vs. Lovelady at Nacogdoches Thu 6:00 pm One Game

McLeod vs.?

Hawkins vs. Kerens

? vs. Linden-Kildare

Frankston vs. Big Sandy

Beckville vs. Alto at Tyler G1-2 3:30 pm, G3 Fri 4:00 pm

1A Region II

Dodd City vs.?

1A Region III

Avery at Sulphur Bluff on Thu at 7:00 pm

 

-Updated as we receive new information-

 

 

 

