Monday’s Sports

NBA

Sunday

West Round 1

Thunder (1-0) 94 – Pelicans (0-1) 92

Clippers (1-0) 109 – Mavericks (0-1) 97

The Western Conference postseason picture has the superstars. It’s led at the top by the Oklahoma City Thunder, whose massive rebuild is far ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, the No. 3-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves finally figured out their center partnership and have a face-of-the-league-caliber player in guard Anthony Edwards. Both contenders will try to stop the defending champion Denver Nuggets, led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.

NHL

Monday

West Round 1

Golden Knights (45-29-8) at Dallas Stars (52-21-9) at 8:30 pm ESPN

MLB

Nationals (10-11) 6 – Astros (7-16) 0

Rangers (12-11) 6 – Braves (14-6) 4

The Texas Rangers avoided a three-game sweep with a 6-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night.

COLLEGE

Sunday

SOFTBALL

No. 1 Teas (38-6) 7 – Kansas (27-17-1) 0

No. 2 Oklahoma (42-4) 5 – Houston (23-23) 0

No. 6 Oklahoma State (39-8) 6 – Texas Tech (26-16) 4

No. 12 Texas A&M (37-9) 7 – Ole Miss (25-22) 2

BASEBALL

Texas Tech (29-13) 6 – No. 22 West Virginia (23-16) 4

Houston (20-20) 8 – Cincinnati (23-18) 5

Texas (24-17) 2 – TCU (23-15) 1

Kansas (21-15 8 – Baylor (18-20) 4

HIGH SCHOOL

Friday

SOFTBALL

Athens 8- Brownsboro 2

No. 6 Aubrey 19 – Anna 0

Bullard 4 – Sulphur Springs 0

Caddo Mills 8 – Ferris 3

Canton 5 – No. 21 Queen City 0

Carthage 22 – Kilgore 1

Chapel Hill MP 18 – Winona 3

Community 11 – Ranchview 0

Harts Bluff 22 – Avery 5

Hawkins 23 – Ore City 8

Henderson 16 – Spring Hill 1

Marshall 18 – Tyler Lions 1

Mt Pleasant 18 – Texas High 5

Mt Vernon 16 – Harmony 0

North Hopkins 14 – Bland 0

Princeton 18 – Greenville 5

Pine Tree 10 – Longview 8

Quitman 14 – Winnsboro 9

No. 10 Rockwall 8 – Tyler Legacy 1

Rockwall-Heath 5 – North Forney 1

Royce City 10 – Mesquite Horn 0

Sam Rayburn 14 – Pasadena 4

No. 17 Whitehouse 3 – Hallsville 0

No. 18 Whitesboro 12 – Valley View 1

BASEBALL

Beckville 18 – New Summerfield 0

Caddo Mills 5 – Ferris 4

Center 5 – Gilmer 4

Chapel Hill TY 9 – Cumberland 2

Commerce 13 – Lone Oak 3

Cooper 12 – Bland 4

DeKalb 11 – Redwater 5

Ennis 6 – Terrell 5

Gladewater 4 – White Oak 2

Greenville 8 – Denison 4

Harleton 7 – Leverett’s Chapel 0

Liberty-Eylau 17 – Pittsburg 7

Lindale 4 – Athens 0

Marshall 5 – Tyler Lions 2

New Boston 7 – Hooks 4

New Diana 8 – Daingerfield 6

Paris 6 – Sulphur Springs 2

Pleasant Grove 15 – North Lamar 0

Queen City 13 – Paul Pewitt 1

Ranchview 2 – Community 0

Rains 6 – Chisum 1

No. 10 Rockwall 12 – Mesquite 0

No. 3 Rockwall-Heath 3 – No. 22 Royse City 2

Van 5 – Brownsboro 2

No. 13 Whitehouse 6 – No. 11 Hallsville 3

Winnsboro 3 – Mineola 2

