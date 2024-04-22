Monday’s Sports

NBA
Sunday
West Round 1
Thunder (1-0) 94 – Pelicans (0-1) 92
Clippers (1-0) 109 – Mavericks (0-1) 97
The Western Conference postseason picture has the superstars. It’s led at the top by the Oklahoma City Thunder, whose massive rebuild is far ahead of schedule. Meanwhile, the No. 3-seeded Minnesota Timberwolves finally figured out their center partnership and have a face-of-the-league-caliber player in guard Anthony Edwards. Both contenders will try to stop the defending champion Denver Nuggets, led by two-time MVP Nikola Jokic.
NHL
Monday
West Round 1
Golden Knights (45-29-8) at Dallas Stars (52-21-9) at 8:30 pm ESPN
MLB
Nationals (10-11) 6 – Astros (7-16) 0
Rangers (12-11) 6 – Braves (14-6) 4
The Texas Rangers avoided a three-game sweep with a 6-4 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Sunday night.
COLLEGE
Sunday
SOFTBALL
No. 1 Teas (38-6) 7 – Kansas (27-17-1) 0
No. 2 Oklahoma (42-4) 5 – Houston (23-23) 0
No. 6 Oklahoma State (39-8) 6 – Texas Tech (26-16) 4
No. 12 Texas A&M (37-9) 7 – Ole Miss (25-22) 2
BASEBALL
Texas Tech (29-13) 6 – No. 22 West Virginia (23-16) 4
Houston (20-20) 8 – Cincinnati (23-18) 5
Texas (24-17) 2 – TCU (23-15) 1
Kansas (21-15 8 – Baylor (18-20) 4
HIGH SCHOOL
Friday
SOFTBALL
Athens 8- Brownsboro 2
No. 6 Aubrey 19 – Anna 0
Bullard 4 – Sulphur Springs 0
Caddo Mills 8 – Ferris 3
Canton 5 – No. 21 Queen City 0
Carthage 22 – Kilgore 1
Chapel Hill MP 18 – Winona 3
Community 11 – Ranchview 0
Harts Bluff 22 – Avery 5
Hawkins 23 – Ore City 8
Henderson 16 – Spring Hill 1
Marshall 18 – Tyler Lions 1
Mt Pleasant 18 – Texas High 5
Mt Vernon 16 – Harmony 0
North Hopkins 14 – Bland 0
Princeton 18 – Greenville 5
Pine Tree 10 – Longview 8
Quitman 14 – Winnsboro 9
No. 10 Rockwall 8 – Tyler Legacy 1
Rockwall-Heath 5 – North Forney 1
Royce City 10 – Mesquite Horn 0
Sam Rayburn 14 – Pasadena 4
No. 17 Whitehouse 3 – Hallsville 0
No. 18 Whitesboro 12 – Valley View 1
BASEBALL
Beckville 18 – New Summerfield 0
Caddo Mills 5 – Ferris 4
Center 5 – Gilmer 4
Chapel Hill TY 9 – Cumberland 2
Commerce 13 – Lone Oak 3
Cooper 12 – Bland 4
DeKalb 11 – Redwater 5
Ennis 6 – Terrell 5
Gladewater 4 – White Oak 2
Greenville 8 – Denison 4
Harleton 7 – Leverett’s Chapel 0
Liberty-Eylau 17 – Pittsburg 7
Lindale 4 – Athens 0
Marshall 5 – Tyler Lions 2
New Boston 7 – Hooks 4
New Diana 8 – Daingerfield 6
Paris 6 – Sulphur Springs 2
Pleasant Grove 15 – North Lamar 0
Queen City 13 – Paul Pewitt 1
Ranchview 2 – Community 0
Rains 6 – Chisum 1
No. 10 Rockwall 12 – Mesquite 0
No. 3 Rockwall-Heath 3 – No. 22 Royse City 2
Van 5 – Brownsboro 2
No. 13 Whitehouse 6 – No. 11 Hallsville 3
Winnsboro 3 – Mineola 2