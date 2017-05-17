Shumate Banner
2017 UIL Golf State Tournament Results

7 hours ago Sports

 

Conferences 1A-6A Girls Round 2 – May 15-16, 2017

1A Girls Course: Lions Municipal Golf Course// Yardage: 4,931// Par: 71

1A Girls Team Results

School Players Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score Notes
Blanket Kenzie Tidwell, Cassie Furry, Emily Furry, Marki Kinkade 382 374 756 1st Place
Utopia Ashley McDonald, Sydney Arnim, Calsey Kay, Kristen Cox, Mikaela Loman 392 393 785 2nd Place
Happy Alisa Talley, Kenna Bryan, Macee Johnson, Kadyn Hunt, Sadie Bow 406 402 808 3rd Place
Tioga Brittany Barnett, Destini Maness, Demi Wilson, Peyton Moore, Emily Adlof 404 409 813
Briscoe Fort Elliott Addison Walker, Journey Sorrell, McKinley Begert, Tatum Meadows, Shaley Goad 414 405 819
Bronte India Chumrey, Kaily Torres, Payton Arrott, Baily Torres, Darby Duncan 411 410 821
Robert Lee Jaycee Crisp, Autumn Ramon, Aimee Zimmermann, Megan Grantham, Kelby Clawson 416 428 844
Iredell Savanna Potter, Kyra Coffell, Hannah Fowler, Madison Ogburn, Ally Johnson 405 441 846
Knippa Avery Willis, Rebekah Ramirez, Victoria Davis, Hailey Cook 439 423 862
Ackerly Sands Kaylee French, Alexis Gonzalez, Mattie Grumbles, Reagan Hamlin 429 434 863
Matador Motley County Emily Jameson, Cambrie Marshal, Autumn Woolsey, Sierra Jameson 465 444 909
Moulton Lilee Jahn, Mercedes Manzano, T Meisetschleager, Baily Bohuslaz, Mandy Mitchon 492 503 995

1A Girls Individual Results

Name School Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score Notes
Marki Kinkade Blanket 81 79 160 1st Place
Skylar Mast Richards 78 83 161 2nd Place
Shaley Goad Briscoe Fort Elliott 80 84 164 3rd Place
Kristen Cox Utopia 86 79 165
Sierra Jameson Matador Motley County 84 81 165
Mikaela Loman Utopia 81 86 167
Reagan Hamlin Ackerly Sands 95 90 185
Logan Wood Garden City 97 89 186
Tatum Meadows Briscoe Fort Elliott 95 95 190
Cassie Furry Blanket 100 91 191
Emily Adlof Tioga 94 99 193
Darby Duncan Bronte 93 101 194
Kelby Clawson Robert Lee 88 106 194
Bryn Arnold Spur 101 93 194
Kadyn Hunt Happy 101 94 195
Peyton Moore Tioga 98 98 196
Emily Furry Blanket 100 97 197
Merrit Mitchell White Deer 94 103 197
Addi Harris Happy 99 99 198
Hannah Bunch Lipan 99 99 198
Sloane Bratcher Veribest 104 95 199
Macee johnson Happy 103 98 201
Sadie Bow Happy 98 103 201
Mattie Grumbles Ackerly Sands 101 101 202
Ally Johnson Iredell 90 113 203
Hailey Cook Knippa 99 104 203
Maycee Webb Leakey 101 102 203
Demi Wilson Tioga 100 105 205
Madison Ogburn Iredell 102 103 205
Kamree Lewis Richland Springs 101 105 206
Baily Torres Bronte 104 103 207
Autumn Woolsey Matador Motley County 107 100 207
Kenzie Tidwell Blanket 101 107 208
Kaily Torres Bronte 109 101 210
Payton Arrott Bronte 105 105 210
Victoria Davis Knippa 112 98 210
Kenny Bryan Happy 104 107 211
Megan Grantham Robert Lee 103 108 211
McKinley Begert Briscoe Fort Elliott 111 101 212
Calsey Kay Utopia 105 109 214
Aimee Zimmermann Robert Lee 110 105 215
Hannah Fowler Iredell 105 113 218
Alexis Gonzalez Ackerly Sands 106 113 219
Rebekah Ramirez Knippa 113 106 219
Kyra Coffell Iredell 108 112 220
Hope Phipps Forestburg 115 108 223
Autumn Ramon Robert Lee 115 109 224
Brittany Barnett Tioga 117 107 224
Alisa Talley Happy 110 115 225
Mandy Mitchon Moulton 107 118 225
Jaycee Crisp Robert Lee 117 110 227
Talyn Brown Gordon 118 109 227
Destini Maness Tioga 112 117 229
India Chumrey Bronte 118 112 230
Avery Willis Knippa 115 115 230
Savanna Potter Iredell 111 121 232
Brianna Webb Leakey 118 119 237
Sydney Arnim Utopia 120 119 239
Baily Bohuslaz

2A Girls Course: Roy Kizer Golf Course// Yardage: 5,018// Par: 71

2A Girls Team Results

School Players Day 1 Score Day 2 Score Total Score Notes
Memphis Kaitlyn Mills, Alexis Cervantes, Baylee Blaydes, Jill Lindsey, Maycee Blaydes 343 0 343
Forsan Sierra Darling, Alysa Le, Alexis Stercks, Jillian Jones, Razyl Yanez 348

