Appeal Hearing Set for Hunt County Killer

27 mins ago News

A Texas death row inmate is being brought back to Hunt County for a status hearing on his appeal. Michael Crofford Brown was condemned for the 2011 murder of his ex wife,   Stella Michelle “Doc” Ray. He does not yet have an execution date scheduled. THe Texas Court of Criminal Appeals has already affirmed his conviction and death sentence, but another appeal has been filed, because Brown’s trial attorney failed to bring up that Brown suffers from Autism Spectrum Disorder during the sentencing phase of the trial.

