PJC Men’s Basketball holding open tryout this Sunday

 

Paris Junior College Men’s Basketball will hold an open tryout this Sunday, April 28 at 1:30 p.m. in the Hunt Center. Registration starts at 1:15 p.m.
“All class of 2024 athletes and older interested in playing college basketball are invited to the first tryout of 2024,” said PJC Men’s Basketball Coach Bill Foy. “We’ll give you fair evaluation as an individual player and in group situations.”
In order to participate, players must sign a waiver and provide an updated copy of their annual physical as well as a copy of their insurance.
Registration begins at 1:15 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2024, in the Hunt
Center, 2400 Clarksville St., Paris, TX 75460. For more information, contact
Assistant Men’s Basketball Coach Byron Ingram at bingram@parisjc.edu or
903-782-0266.

