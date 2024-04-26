Two East Texas Men Sentenced to Federal Prison For Trafficking Meth In Separate Cases

BEAUMONT, Texas – Two East Texas men have been sentenced to federal prison for separate drug trafficking violations in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs.

Christopher Shane Osborn, 46, of Lufkin, pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 84 months in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Marcia A. Crone on April 26, 2024.

Terrence D. Williams, 33, of Center, pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison by Judge Crone on April 26, 2024.

According to information presented in court, Osborn was a member of a drug trafficking organization distributing methamphetamine in the Lufkin area since 2020. So far, this investigation has resulted in the incarceration of nine narcotics or firearms traffickers for a total of over 919 months in federal prison. This effort is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF. This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

In a separate case, law enforcement began investigating a drug trafficking organization distributing large quantities of methamphetamine in the Shelby County area and were able to identify Williams as the primary source of supply. Agents were able to link Williams to over a dozen methamphetamine traffickers. Williams would transport large amounts of methamphetamine from the Houston area to Shelby County, where he would then distribute the methamphetamine to numerous street level dealers. In July of 2022, agents attempted to conduct a traffic stop of Williams. Williams fled from the officers leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase during which he threw a backpack from the vehicle. The backpack contained almost four kilograms of methamphetamine.

This case was investigated by the Texas Department of Public Safety, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Nacogdoches Police Department, Panola County Sheriff’s Office, and Center Police Department.

Osborn and Williams were both prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Donald S. Carter.