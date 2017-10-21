Ark-Tex CofC Executive Committee Meeting

Agenda

Ark-Tex Council of Governments

Executive Committee Meeting

October 26, 2017

The Executive Committee of the Board of Directors of the Ark-Tex Council of Governments (ATCOG) will meet at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 26, 2017, at the Titus County Extension Office, 1708 Industrial Road, Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Item 1. Call to order.

Item 2. Invocation.

Item 3. Self-introductions.

Item 4. Approve the minutes as submitted by the Ark-Tex Council of Governments Executive Committee Meeting held Thursday, August 31, 2017, in Mt. Pleasant, Texas.

Review and Comment

Item 5. Review and comment on an Environmental Assessment to the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) for proposed Air Quality Permit Renewal by Day & Zimmerman Lone Star LLC,

authorizing the continued operation of the Thermal Treatment Unit & Degreasers at the Tex America East Facility, located in Hooks, Bowie County, Texas. (See page 6 – to be presented by staff member Paul

Prange)

Item 6. Review and comment on the following Environmental Assessments to TCEQ for proposed Water Quality Permit renewals: (See page 8 – to be presented by staff member Paul Prange)

a) The City of Lone Star, authorizing the discharge of treated wastewater from the facility located near US Highway 259, Morris County Road 2315 and FM 729 in Morris County, Texas, ultimately to

Lake O’ the Pines.

b) U.S. Tubular Steel Products to authorize the addition of a continuous galvanizing line and the reduction of E. coli testing frequency from the plant site at Lone Star, Morris County, Texas,

ultimately to Big Cypress Creek Below Lake Bob Sandlin.

Item 7. Review and comment on an application by Detroit Independent School District to the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services, Office of Head Start, for a grant for $957,079, to be matched with $239,270 cash & in-kind, for continuation/refunding of Head Start. (See page 12 – to be presented by staff member Vickie Williamson)

Regular Business

Item 8. Review and consider approval of ATCOG joining a coalition with the cities of Texarkana, Texas, and Texarkana, Arkansas, to submit a grant application to the EPA Brownfields Program. It is to obtain hazardous substances and petroleum assessment funds in the amount of $600,000 within Bowie County, Texas, and Miller County, Arkansas. (See attachment 1 – page 15) (To be presented by

staff member Paul Prange)

Item 9. Review and consider approval of revisions to an Interlocal agreement between East Texas Council of Governments (ETCOG) and ATCOG. (See attachment 2 – page 17) (To be presented by Executive

Director Chris Brown)

Other Business

Item 10. Review and consider ratification of Interlocal Agreement between the Office of the Governor, Criminal Justice Division, and ATCOG. (See attachment 3 – page 49) (To be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 11. Review and consider ratification of the contract extending the Transportation Management Services Contract with the Texarkana Urban Transit District (TUTD). (See attachment 4 – page 87) (To be presented by Executive Director Chris Brown)

Item 12. Executive Director’s Report. (For information only – see page 98) (To be submitted by Executive Director Chris Brown)

• Finance Report

a) Indirect Funds

b) Report of 990 filings

c) Update on financial software conversion

• Update on the Northeast Texas Rural Transportation Summit to be held on Tuesday, October 31, 2017.

Announcements

There will be a North East Texas Economic Development District Committee Meeting immediately following the Executive Committee Meeting. The next Board of Directors Meeting will be held Thursday, December 14, 2017, at 10:00 a.m., at the Hopkins County Courthouse, hosted by the Honorable Robert Newsom, Judge, Hopkins County.