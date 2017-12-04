ASC – Sports

Dooley, Scroggins Named ASC Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

East Texas Baptist sophomore Robby Dooley and McMurry senior LaRandall Scroggins earn the Player of the Week awards for the week three of the 2017-18 season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: November 27-December 3, 2017

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Robby Dooley, So., G, East Texas Baptist

East Texas Baptist University sophomore guard Robby Dooley (Bossier City, La.) averaged 17.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game to lead the Tigers two a 2-0 record. Dooley had 18 points, ten boards and four assists in Thursday’s 84-81 victory against Concordia Texas. He followed that up with 16 points, six rebounds, five assists and a pair of steals in their 106-96 win against Mary Hardin-Baylor. For the week, Dooley shot 52.4 percent (11-of-21) from the field.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – LaRandall Scroggins, Sr., F, McMurry

McMurry University senior forward LaRandall Scroggins (Carrollton, Texas) had a pair of double-doubles as the War Hawks opened ASC play with a couple of wins. In Thursday’s 95-73 win at Louisiana College, he recorded 19 points and 13 rebounds while shooting 8-of-9 from the field. Scroggins then scored 13 points with 12 boards and three assists in Saturday’s 91-87 win at Belhaven. For the week, Scroggins shot 72.7 percent (16-of-22) from the field.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Louisiana College junior forward Devon Washington (Houston, Texas) came up with 17.3 points and 7.0 rebounds per game as the Wildcats went 0-3 during the week. In a nonconference loss to Centenary, he recorded 13 points, seven rebounds, and four assists. Washington then scored 15 points and pulled down six boards in a loss to McMurry. He ended the week with 20 points, eight rebounds and a pair of blocks in a loss to Hardin-Simmons. For the week, Washington shot 67.7 percent (21-of-31) from the field.

The University of Texas at Tyler sophomore forward Emeka Obukwelu (Plano, Texas) led the Patriots with 22.7 points and 8.7 rebounds while shooting 88.6 percent (31-of-35) from the field as they went 3-0 on the week. His week was highlighted by a 43-point, 17 rebound performance while tying an ASC record with 20 field goals made in a 110-99 win against Rhodes. Obukwelu came up with 19 points and six rebounds in an 84-65 victory versus Texas Lutheran.

LeTourneau University junior forward Caleb Loggins (Lewisville, Texas) was vital in helping the YellowJackets start the ASC schedule with a 2-0 record by averaging 15.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game. In Thursday’s 97-86 victory over Mary Hardin-Baylor, he scored 17 points with eight boards, three assists, two blocks and a steal. Loggins scored 13 points with seven rebounds and five assists in Saturday’s 117-110 overtime win against Concordia Texas.

University of the Ozarks senior forward Dylan Gray (Siloam Springs, Ark.) averaged 10.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game as the Eagles went 0-3. Gray recorded 11 points and seven rebounds at Hendrix and 18 points and six rebounds against UT Tyler.

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore guard Dimitrius Underwood (Mesquite, Texas) averaged 17.0 points and 7.0 rebounds while shooting 46.3 percent (19-for-41) from the field as the Comets went 2-1. He scored a career-high 24 points and pulled down seven rebounds in a loss at NCAA Division I foe, UT-Arlington. In a 63-60 win against Sul Ross State Underwood came up with 21 points, 12 rebounds and a pair of blocks.

WEST DIVISION

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor junior guard Demarius Cress (Killeen, Texas) averaged 21.7 points over three games as the Cru went 1-2. He scored 17 points in an 89-77 nonconference win at Southwestern, then scored 23 points in a loss at LeTourneau. Cress ended the week with 25 points, five boards and three assists in a loss at East Texas Baptist.

Sul Ross State University senior forward Caleb Thomasson (Ackerly, Texas) averaged 17.5 points, and 14.5 rebounds per game as the Lobos went 0-2 on the week. In a loss at Trinity, he recorded 20 points and ten boards. Thomasson followed with 15 points and 19 rebounds in a 63-60 loss at UT Dallas. For the week, he shot 69.6 percent (16-for-23) from the field.

Howard Payne University senior guard Khyce Randall (Beaumont, Texas) averaged 27.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 steals per game as the Yellow Jackets went 1-1 on the week. In a loss at UT Dallas, he scored 30 points with eight boards and went 7-of-11 from behind the arc. Randall then scored 24 points with eight rebounds, four assists, and two steals while going 6-for-7 from three-point range in an 86-73 nonconference win against Southwestern. For the week, he shot 51.5 percent (17-for-33) from the field and 70 percent (7-of-10) from outside.

Concordia University Texas junior guard Ephriam Price III (Lake Charles, La.) 19.0 points as the Tornadoes went 1-2. He scored 26 points with two steals in a 99-97 win against St. Thomas (Texas) and 13 points in a loss at East Texas Baptist. Price finished the week with 18 points and four steals in an overtime loss at LeTourneau.

Hardin-Simmons University junior guard Joe Hoeup (Santa Rosa, Calif.) averaged 19.5 points, 6.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per contest while the Cowboys split their first two ASC games of the year. He recorded 21 points and five assists in an 89-85 loss at Belhaven, then scored 18 points with eight rebounds in a 71-66 win at Louisiana College.

Cumby & Rollins Named ASC Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

UT-Tyler senior Demi Cumby and Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore Kendall Rollins earn Players of the Week for week three of the 2017-18 season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: November 27-December 2, 2017

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Demi Cumby, Sr., F, UT Tyler

The University of Texas at Tyler senior forward Demi Cumby (Athens, Texas) led the Patriots to a pair of victories, averaging 20 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game while shooting 55.6 percent (15-for-27) from the field. She scored a career-high 24 points with six three-pointers and six boards in Saturday’s 77-60 win at Ozarks. Cumby also had 16 points with five rebounds and four steals in a 97-47 non-conference victory against Centenary on Wednesday. For the week, Cumby shot 58.3 percent (7-of-12) from three-point range.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Kendall Rollins, So., G, Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore guard Kendall Rollins (Lumberton, Texas) averaged 17 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game as the Cru went 2-1 on the week. In a nonconference win at Texas Lutheran, she came up with 13 points, eight boards, three assists and a pair of steals. In a loss at East Texas Baptist, Rollins scored nine points with five rebounds. She scored 29 points with nine rebounds and three steals in Thursday’s 85-53 victory at LeTourneau.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Louisiana College senior center Brooke Jones (Covington, La.) averaged 18.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game as the Wildcats split their first two ASC games. In Thursday’s 61-55 loss to McMurry, she came up with nine points, seven rebounds, two blocks and three steals. Jones scored the first nine points in Saturday’s 69-68 win against Hardin-Simmons. She also made two key shots and earned a steal late in the game that put LC ahead of the Cowgirls in a 24-point effort.

LeTourneau University freshman guard Keauna Whitfield (Rosebud, Texas) led the YellowJackets with a pair of double-doubles while going 0-2 on the week. In Thursday’s loss to Mary Hardin-Baylor, she posted 16 points, 11 boards, two steals and two assists. Whitfield added 15 points and 15 rebounds in a loss to Concordia Texas Saturday.

University of the Ozarks junior forward Diamond Goodwyn (Gladewater, Texas) averaged 19 points, 9.5 rebounds and a block per game in the Eagles two losses. At Dallas on Thursday, she had eight points, ten rebounds, three assists and a block and a steal. Goodwyn recorded 12 points, nine boards and a block in a loss to UT Tyler on Saturday.

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore guard Victoria Pena (Helotes, Texas) led the Comets with 16.0 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game as they started the ASC season 2-0. She scored a career-high 26 points, going 10-of-15 from the field, in Thursday’s 67-57 win against Howard Payne. She then had six points and a team-high 12 rebounds with three assists in Saturday’s 67-34 victory over Sul Ross State.

East Texas Baptist University sophomore forward Kim Childress (Highlands Ranch, Colo) averaged 11.0 points, and 7.0 rebounds per game as the Tigers went 2-0 on the week. She was a go-to-player with 14 points and nine boards in their 66-56 win against Mary Hardin-Baylor. Childress added eight points and five rebounds off the bench against Concordia Texas in a 68-49 victory.

WEST DIVISION

McMurry University sophomore forward Skyler Reyna (San Antonio, Texas) helped the War Hawks to open ASC play with a 2-0 record by averaging 13.0 points and 7.0 rebounds per game. In a 61-55 road win at Louisiana College, she scored 17 points with eight rebounds and three assists. Reyna then had nine points and six boards in a 62-44 victory at Belhaven.

Howard Payne University senior guard Jada Evans (Harker Heights, Texas) led the Lady Jackets with 19.5 points, and 4.5 steals with 4.0 rebounds per game as they went 1-1 on the week. She netted 15 points with four boards and a pair of steals in a loss at UT Dallas. In Saturday’s 81-74 nonconference win against Southwestern, Evans dropped a career-high 24 points to go with four rebounds and seven steals. For the Week, Evans shot 50 percent (6-of-12) from three-point territory.

Concordia University Texas senior guard Jaela Dejean (Houston, Texas) averaged 15.5 points, 7.0 rebounds and 3.5 steals per game as the Tornados went 1-1 to open conference play. In a loss at East Texas Baptist, she scored 14 points with seven boards and four steals. Dejean then scored 17 points with seven rebounds and three steals on Saturday in a 63-54 victory at LeTourneau.

Hardin-Simmons University junior forward Addison Garcia (The Colony, Texas) averaged a double-double as the Cowgirls split a pair of one-possession games on the road. In Thursday’s 67-65 overtime win at Belhaven, she came up with 14 points, 12 rebounds, and two assists. Garcia had eight points, eight boards and four assists in Saturday’s 69-68 loss at Louisiana College.

Cody Usher

Assistant Commissioner

American Southwest Conference