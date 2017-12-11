ASC – Sports

Gray, Thomasson & Price Named ASC Men’s Basketball Players of the Week

The University of the Ozarks senior Dylan Gray, Sul Ross State senior Caleb Thomasson and Concordia Texas junior guard Ephriam Price earn the Player of the Week awards for the week four of the 2017-18 season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: December 4-10, 2017

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Dylan Gray, Sr., F, University of the Ozarks

University of the Ozarks senior forward Dylan Gray (Siloam Springs, Ark.) recorded 14 points and nine rebounds to help the Eagles net a 69-64 road win at McMurry. Gray hit the go-ahead three-pointer with less than four minutes to play.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Caleb Thomasson, Sr., F, Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State University senior forward Caleb Thomasson (Ackerly, Texas) became the sixth player in Lobo program history to surpass the 1,000-point mark with a 21-point performance in a 92-82 win against LeTourneau. He also had seven rebounds and seven assists in the game. Thomasson had 21 points, 14 boards, and four assists in a nonconference loss at Southwest earlier in the week. Thomasson averaged 21.0 points, 10.5 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game while shooting 51.5 percent (17-for-33) from the field. It is the third Player of the Week award in Thomasson’s career.

CO-WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Ephriam Price, Jr., G, Concordia Texas

Concordia University Texas junior guard Ephriam Price (Lake Charles, La.) led the Tornados with a 26-point output in Saturday’s 99-81 win against Centenary. He shot 71 percent (10-for-14) from the field and went 5-for-9 from three-point territory for his second Player of the Week honors in his career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

Belhaven University junior guard Tommy McCoy (Woodville, Miss.) played a significant role in the Blazers’ 85-81 win over cross-town rival Millsaps. He came off the bench to scored 12 points with four assists, an assist, and a steal. McCory went 8-for-12 at the free throw line in the game.

The University of Texas at Tyler senior forward Melvin Anthony (Killeen, Texas) led the Patriots by averaging 22.5 points and 6.5 rebounds in their two losses. He scored a season-high 26 points in a loss at McMurry where he made 14 free throws and went 6-for-12 from the field. Anthony also recorded his second double-double of the year with 19 points and ten rebounds at Hardin-Simmons.

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore guard Dimitrius Underwood (Mesquite, Texas) scored a team-high 16 points to go with five rebounds, four assists and two steals in the Comets’ 85-75 road loss at Mary Hardin-Baylor Thursday.

WEST DIVISION

McMurry University senior forward LaRandall Scroggins (Carrollton, Texas) averaged 13.5 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.5 steals per game as the War Hawks split at home. In their 69-64 loss, Scroggins came up with a double-double with 10 points and ten boards. He then shot 71 percent (10-for-14) from the floor for 21 points in a 91-87 win against UT-Tyler.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor senior forward Justin Gammill (Flower Mound, Texas) posted a double-double in the Cru’s 85-75 win over UT-Dallas with 17 points and 11 rebounds. He came off the bench for 18 points and eight boards in a 99-89 victory against Southwestern. For the week, Gammill averaged 17.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.5 blocks per game and shot 70 percent (14-for-20) from the field and 60 percent (6-for-10) from three-point range.

Hardin-Simmons University senior guard Caleb Spoon (Breckenridge, Texas) averaged 18.0 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game as the Cowboys split during the week. He led HSU with 16 points and three steals in a loss at Trinity, then came off the bench to scored 20 points with six boards in an 88-85 win against previously unbeaten UT-Tyler.



Spiker & Hunter Named ASC Women’s Basketball Players of the Week

UT Tyler sophomore Carissa Spiker and McMurry senior Sham Hunter earn Players of the Week for week four of the 2017-18 season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: December 5-10, 2017

EAST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Carissa Spiker, So., F, UT Tyler

The University of Texas at Tyler sophomore forward Carissa Spiker (Sanger, Texas) continued her strong play off the bench, averaging 17.0 points, 6.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.5 steals per game as the Patriots went 1-1 in Abilene. She recorded a season-high 19 points and grabbed eight boards in an 86-71 win at Hardin-Simmons. She then scored 15 points in a loss at McMurry. For the week, Spiker shot 75 percent (9-for-12) from the field and 94.1 percent (16-for-17) from the free throw line.

WEST DIVISION PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sham Hunter, Sr., G, McMurry

McMurry University senior guard Sham Hunter (Abilene, Texas) wins the Player of the Week award for the third time in her career as she averaged 20.5 points, 10.0 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 2.0 blocks per game in a pair of War Hawk victories. She came up with 18 points and 14 rebounds, three assists, three blocks and two steals for her second double-double of the year in a 76-61 win against Ozarks. Hunter guided McMurry to their fourth straight victory with 23 points, six boards and two assists in Saturday’s 83-73 win against UT Tyler. Hunter shot 52.2 percent (12-for-23) from the field, 4-for-5 from three-point range and was 13-for-16 at the line.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

EAST DIVISION

LeTourneau University senior forward Savannah Cummings (Bridgeport, Conn.) came just short of averaging a double-double with 9.5 points and 9.0 rebounds per game while helping the YellowJackets to their second win of the season. In Thursday’s 64-54 win over Centenary, she netted seven points and grabbed seven rebounds in 19 minutes of action. Cummings helped LeTourneau come back from a 13-point second-half deficit at Sul Ross State by recording 12 points and 11 boards before falling on a last-second shot 59-57.

The University of Texas at Dallas senior guard McKenzie Petty (Maypearl, Texas) recorded her first career double-double with 11 points and 12 rebounds in a road loss at Mary Hardin-Baylor. She also had three steals and a pair of assists in the contest.

WEST DIVISION

Sul Ross State University sophomore guard Erica Solomon-Powell (Conroe, Texas) led the Lobos with a season-best 23 points in a 59-57 loss to Schreiner on Wednesday. She then hit a buzzer-beating three-point shot to beat LeTourneau 57-54 in an 11-point effort on Saturday. For the week, Solomon-Powell averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore guard Kendall Rollins (Lumberton, Texas) scored 15 points in helping the Cru to a 61-54 comeback victory against UT Dallas. She then led UMHB with 20 points in Sunday’s 68-50 win against Southwestern. For the week, Rollins averaged 17.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game.

Hardin-Simmons University senior guard Danie Mabry (Winnsboro, Texas) recorded career-highs with 25 points and ten rebounds in her first career double-double in a loss to UT Tyler.

Concordia University Texas sophomore guard Kaycie Dunkerley (Azle, Texas) came up with 16 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a loss to Texas Lutheran.

