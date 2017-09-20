Schilling, Tully, McGowan and Evans Earn ASC Volleyball Players of the Week

Lauren Schilling and Briana Tully of UT Dallas, Justice McGowan of McMurry and Haleigh Evans of Mary Hardin-Baylor earn Volleyball Players of the Week.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE VOLLEYBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Matches: September 12-18, 2017

EAST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Lauren Schilling, MB, So., UT Dallas

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore middle blocker Lauren Schilling (San Antonio, Texas / Reagan HS) hit .373 with 2.64 kills per set as the #13 Comets went 2-1 on the week. She was one off of her season-high with 17 kills in a five-set loss to East Texas Baptist. Schilling also came up with 0.91 blocks per set to earn her third Player of the Week award of the season.

EAST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Briana Tully, MB, So., UT Dallas

UT-Dallas sophomore libero Briana Tully (San Antonio, Texas / Reagan HS) averaged 4.36 digs per set as she helped the #13 Comets to a 2-1 record to open ASC play. She tallied 23 digs in Thursday’s 3-2 loss at East Texas Baptist and had 17 digs in a road sweep of Belhaven Friday. It is the sixth Defensive Player of the Week honors for Tully in her career and second in a row this season.

WEST DIVISION OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Justice McGowan, MB, So., McMurry

McMurry University sophomore middle blocker Justice McGowan (Waco, Texas / University HS) hit .405 with 2.86 kills per set as the War Hawks went 2-0 on the week. She led McMurry with 12 kills and hit .333 in a four-set victory over Hardin-Simmons. McGowan connected on eight kills and hit .538 in a non-conference sweep against Schreiner.

WEST DIVISION DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Haleigh Evans, L, So., Mary Hardin-Baylor

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore libero Haleigh Evans (Edna, Texas / Edna HS) was a significant contributor to the Cru’s defense last week, totaling 46 kills (4.6 per set) while going 2-1. She had 17 digs at Hardin-Simmons and a sweep over Sul Ross State and added 12 more at Howard Payne. It is the third Player of the Week honors for Evans in her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior setter Natasha Evans (Edna, Texas / Edna HS) led the Cru with a 2-1 record, picking up wins at Sul Ross and Howard Payne. She averaged 10.5 assists per set, with seven kills, 35 digs, and five blocks.

Hardin-Simmons University junior outside hitter Morgan Prince (Lubbock, Texas / Trinity Christian) led the Cowgirls’ balanced offense for the week, with 44 kills (2.75 per set) and hit .255 as they went 2-3 on the week.

Howard Payne senior setter Cheyanne Lovelady (Bangs, Texas / Bangs HS) recorded 96 assists (7.38 per set) and a pair of aces as the Lady Jackets went 1-2 on the week. She had a 39-assist performance in a five-set loss to Concordia Texas. She also had 31 assists against Sul Ross State and 26 versus UMHB.

The University of Texas at Tyler freshman right side Brianna Bellehumeur (Frisco, Texas / Frisco HS) led the Patriots with 24 kills (2.18 per set) and 27 digs (2.45) as they went 2-1 to open ASC play. She posted a double-double with 14 kills and 12 digs in a five-set loss at Belhaven.

Concordia University Texas freshman middle blocker Marjani Myles (Houston, Texas / St. Pius X HS) led the Tornados in kills, tallying 25 (3.13 per set) while hitting .437 to go 2-0 on the week. She knocked down 17 kills in a five-set victory over Howard Payne and hit .583 in a sweep of Sul Ross State.

East Texas Baptist University junior outside hitter Paige Miller (Kerrville, Texas / Tivy HS) recorded a pair of double-doubles on the week as the Tigers went 1-4 on the week, including a win over #13 UT Dallas. Against the Comets, Miller had 11 kills and 23 digs. She also had 11 kills and 11 digs against Texas Lutheran.

Belhaven University senior middle blocker Blaykleigh Smythe (Phoenix, Ariz. / Horizon Honors HS) hit .250 with 2.13 kills per set as the Blazers went 1-1 on the week. She posted nine kills, five blocks and a pair of aces in their five-set victory over UT Tyler.

LeTourneau University freshman middle blocker/right side Hailey Matthews (Splendora, Texas / Splendora HS) averaged 3.00 kills per set and collected seven matches as the YellowJackets went 2-1 on the week.

Defensive

Howard Payne junior middle blocker Zhartezia Bradley (Austin, Texas / Connally HS) led the Lady Jackets with 33 kills and eight blocks (0.85 per set) while they went 1-2 on the week. She also had two aces and 11 digs.

UT Tyler sophomore libero Makenna Bartlett (Round Rock, Texas / Round Rock HS) led the Patriots with 36 digs (3.27 per set) as they went 2-1 to begin conference competition. She came up with 18 digs in a five-set loss at Belhaven and had 10 in a sweep at LeTourneau.

Concordia Texas senior outside hitter Carly Custer (League City, Texas / Clear Springs HS) posted 26 digs (3.25 per set) as the Tornadoes went 2-0 to open ASC play. She had 11 digs in a sweep of Sul Ross State then came up with 15 in a five-set victory at Howard Payne.

East Texas Baptist sophomore libero Karina Lay (Frisco, Texas / Liberty HS) collected 78 digs in five matches, averaging 4.33 per set. She had 29 digs in a loss to Texas Lutheran and came up with 19 in a victory over #13 UT Dallas.