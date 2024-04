Friday’s Sports

NFL

The Dallas Cowboys selected Oklahoma offensive lineman Tyler Guyton with the 29th pick in the NFL draft on Thursday night. Dallas traded down five spots while targeting a group that lost two starters to free agency. The Dallas Cowboys demonstrated their cunning in the draft by trading the 24th overall pick to Detroit. In return, they secured an early third-round choice, significantly increasing their draft capital with four picks in the top 100.

NBA

Friday

West Round 1, G3

Clippers (1-1) at Dallas Mavericks (1-1) at 7:00 pm ESPN

Saturday

Thunder (2-0) at New Orleans (0-2) at 2:30 pm TNT

NHL

Saturday

West Round 1, G3

Stars (0-2) at Las Vegas Golden Knights (2-0) at 9:30 pm TBS

MLB

Thursday

Cubs (16-9) 3 – Astros (7-19) 1

Mariners (13-12) 4 – Rangers (13-13) 3

Friday

Reds (14-11) at Arlington Rangers (13-13) at 7:05 pm

COLLEGE

Thursday

SOFTBALL

No. 1 Texas (39-6) 10 – Nicholls 3

Baylor (26-19) 8 – BYU 7, Baylor (27-19) 12 – BYU (26-21) 9

Friday

Iowa State (18-25) at No. 1 Texas (39-6) at 6:00 pm LHN

No. 13 Arkansas (32-12) at No. 7 LSU (35-11) at 6:00 pm SECN+

Texas Tech (26-16) at Houston (23-24) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

Friday

BASEBALL

Baylor (19-20) at West Virginia (23-16) at 5:30 pm ESPN+

No. 20 Georgia (30-10) at No. 1 Texas A&M (36-5) at 6:00 pm SECN+

Texas Tech (29-14) at Kansas (22-15) at 6:00 pm ESPN+

Texas (25-17) at No. 18 Oklahoma (25-14) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

UT Arlington at Houston (20-21) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

Kansas State (25-15) at TCU (24-15) at 6:30 pm ESPN+

Thursday afternoon, Texas A&M University-Commerce women’s golfers Jordan Dusckas and Benz Far-Arun nailed second-team all-conference honors. The Lions finished second at the Southland Conference Championships last week, the program’s best finish at any tournament in the Division I era. Commerce tied for a conference championship tournament’s best finish in program history.

SOFTBALL BI-DISTRICT

6A

Rowlett 4 – Rockwall 3

Royse City 2 – Garland 0

Rockwall 2 – Sachse 0

5A

Huntsville 10 – Texas High 0

Whitehouse vs. Kingwood at Lufkin Sat 1:00 pm

Forney 10 – Princeton 0

Mt Pleasant 6 – Dayton 5 (8) at Rusk G2 Fri 6:30, Sat 2:00 pm K-Lake 97.7

Lufkin 7 – Hallsville 8 at Tatum G2 Fri 7:00 pm, G3 Sat 1:00 pm

4A

G1 Van 6 – Pittsburg 0, G2 Van 15 – Pittsburg 0

Sulphur Springs 5 – Brownsboro 2 at Athens G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

Pleasant Grove 5 – Athens 4, G2 Fri 6:00 pm, G3 Sat Noon

G1 Lindale 16 – North Lamar 4, G2 Lindale 6 – North Lamar 5

Gilmer vs. Rusk at Tyler Legacy G1 Fri at 8:00 pm, G2-3 Sat 2:00 pm

3A

No. 21 Rains 14 – Bonham 1, at Commerce G2 Fri 5:00 pm, G3 Sat 2:00 pm

Edgewood 4 – Blue Ridge 3

G1 Jefferson 11 – Daingerfield 2, G2 Jefferson 9 – Daingerfield 8

G1 Mt Vernon 14 – Atlanta 4, G2 at A 6:30 pm, G3 MV Sat at 2:00 pm

G1 White Oak 1 – Tatum 0, G2

G1 Hooks 8 – Winnsboro 5, G2 W Fri 6:00 pm, G3 H Sat 3:00 pm

Prairiland vs. Gunter at Commerce Fri at 2:00 pm

G1 Queen City 4 – Quitman 2, G2 Queen City 4 – Quitman 0

Hughes Springs 8 – Troup 1

Redwater 2 – Mineola 1, G2-3 Sat at Noon

New Diana 12 – Arp 5

2A REGION II

Cooper vs. Sam Rayburn at Cooper Fri at 8:00 pm

Trenton vs. Bland

Honey Grove vs. Celeste

Tom Bean 7 – North Hopkins 6

2A Region III

Cross Roads 16 – Ore City 0, at Cross Roads G2 Fri 6:30 pm, Sat 2:00 pm

Alba-Golden 9 – Harleton 1

Overton vs. Martins Mill at Tyler Legacy on Fri at 6:00 pm

James Bowie 12 – Rivercrest 5, next Overton or Martins Mill

Shelbyville 4 – Lovelady 2, at Nacogdoches

G1 Fruitvale 7 – McLeod 3, G2 McLeod 4 – Fruitvale 3, G3 at Union Grove Sat 6:00 pm

Hawkins vs. Kerens at Athens Fri 8:00 pm

Como-Pickton 12 – Linden-Kildare 2

G1 Beckville 8 – Alto 0, G2 Beckville 9 – Alto 2

1A Region III

Bloomburg 4 – Saltillo 2

Avery 13 – Sulphur Bluff 5

Dodd City – Bye