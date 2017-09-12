ASC’s Players Of The Week



CROSS COUNTRY

Harris, Tencate Named ASC Runners of the Week

Ozarks sophomore Michael Harris and Hardin-Simmons’ Sydney Tencate earn the ASC Cross Country Runner of the Week awards for week two.

American Southwest Conference Cross Country Runners of the Week

Meet: September 8-9, 2017

MEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Michael Harris, So., Ozarks

University of the Ozarks sophomore Michael Harris (Elkins, Ark. / Elkins HS) was the top finisher for Eagles, running a 15:15.4 for 11th place at the University of Central Arkansas Cross Country Challenge. Harris finished ahead of every NCAA III, NCAA II and NAIA runner at the race. He also beat out numerous NCAA I runners to set the new school 3-mile record.

WOMEN’S RUNNER OF THE WEEK – Sydney Tencate, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons University junior Sydney Tencate (Moran, Texas / Moran HS) lowered her school record time in the 5K with a time of 18:35.42 to win the HSU Invitational. The race was her second win of the season, securing ASC Runner of the Week honors for the second consecutive week and third time in her career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Men’s

The University of Texas at Tyler sophomore Will McIlroy (Weatherford, Texas / Peaster HS) finished third with a 5k time of 16:21.70 to lead the Patriots to a win at the UT Tyler Braveheart Invitational.

LeTourneau University junior Michael Field (Tega City, S.C. / Fort Mills H.S.) placed 19th with a 5k mark of 17:04.91 at the UT Tyler Braveheart Invitational.

East Texas Baptist University freshman Mack Broussard (Hankamer, Texas / St. Francis Christian Academy) finished fourth at the UT Tyler Braveheart Invitational with a 5k time of 16:25.96.

Hardin-Simmons freshman Ben Splain (Abilene, Texas / Nelson Park HS) placed in the top Division III at the HSU Invitational, placing seventh with a season-best 5k mark of 16:13.

Concordia University Texas freshman Gilbert Beltran (Waco, Texas / Connally HS) placed 30th at the Our Lady of the Lake Invitational with an 8k time of 29:38.1

The University of Texas at Dallas junior John Will (Virginia Beach, Va. / Ocean Lakes HS) was the Comets’ top finisher as he placed 6th at the UT Tyler Braveheart with a personal-best 5k time of 16:27.

Women’s

LeTourneau freshman Kristiana Welch (Mineola, Texas / Mineola HS) was the YellowJackets top finisher with a 5k time of the 21:26.57 at the UT Tyler Braveheart Invitational.

Concordia Texas junior Emily Villines (Huntsville, Texas / Huntsville HS) won her second straight meet of the year with a 5k time of 19:04.8 at the Our Lady of the Lake Invitational.

Ozarks junior Hannah Smith (Blue Eye, Mo. / Blue Eye HS) placed 23rd overall at the University of Central Arkansas Cross Country Challenge Saturday with a three-mile time of 19:12.5

UT Dallas senior Lindsey Rayborn (Pocatello, Idaho / Century HS) picked up her first individual win of the season taking first at the UT Tyler Braveheart Invitational with a 5k mark of 18:52 in the field of 87 runners. East Texas Baptist junior Amy Daly (Tatum, Texas / Tatum HS) placed 24th at the UT Tyler Braveheart with a 5k time of 22:03. UT-Tyler senior Rachel Willis (Hallsville, Texas / Hallsville HS) ran a time of 20:29.46 in the 5k UT Tyler Braveheart Invitational to place eighth.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

Ebbs, Krisa Earn ASC Women’s Soccer Players of the Week

Sul Ross State’s Lauren Ebbs and Hardin-Simmons’ Sarah Krisa take home the Player of the Week honors for the second week of the season.

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE FOOTBALL PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 5-10, 2017

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Lauren Ebbs, F, Sr., Sul Ross State

Sul Ross State senior forward Lauren Ebbs (Dublin, Ireland) scored all five goals for the week as the Lady Lobos went 2-0. She recorded a hat trick in a 3-0 win over Wayland Baptist on Friday, then posted both goals in Sunday’s 2-0 victory against Schreiner.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Sarah Krisa, MF, Jr., Hardin-Simmons

Hardin-Simmons junior midfielder Sarah Krisa (Midland, Texas / Midland HS) had a goal against Wartburg, but her real strength came in leading the Cowgirl defense from her defensive midfielder position. She won a lot of balls in the middle of the field and helped the #8 Cowgirls limit their two opponents to a total of just three shots on goal, earning a 4-0 win against Wartburg and a 7-0 victory over Aurora.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

Hardin-Simmons University junior forward Kenne Kessler (Highland Village, Texas / Marcus HS) scored four times in the #8 Cowgirls’ two wins. She netted two goals in a 4-0 victory against Wartburg and two more in a 7-0 win versus Aurora.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Sophomore midfielder Taylor Marques (Georgetown, Texas / East View HS) recorded an assist in each of the Cru’s three contests. She assisted the game-winning goals against Schreiner and Hendrix.

East Texas Baptist University freshman forward Ashleigh Rondon (Carrollton, Texas / Creekview HS) scored two goals and recorded an assist in Thursday’s 4-1 victory at NCAA Division I member Alcorn State.

Concordia University Texas sophomore midfielder Kayla Carlove (Carolltown, Texas / Prince of Peace Lutheran HS) recorded a hat trick in the Tornados’ 5-3 win over Texas Lutheran. She also had an assist in Tuesday’s 3-0 victory over Schreiner.

The University of Texas at Dallas junior forward Melissa Fulfer (Arlington, Texas / Martin HS) posted a goal and an assist as the Comets split on the weekend. She added an insurance goal late in Friday’s 2-0 win against Concordia Chicago, then picked up an assist in Sunday’s 2-1 loss to Willamette.

University of the Ozarks senior forward Brittanie Gragg (Huntsville, Ark. / Huntsville HS) scored three goals in a pair of wins for the Eagles. She had a goal in Wednesday’s 3-1 win over Lyon, then scored twice in Friday’s 3-1 victory over Williams Baptist.

The University of Texas at Tyler senior forward Caitlyn Mortus (Katy, Texas / Seven Lakes HS) scored the first goal of the game and assisted another in Sunday’s 2-0 win over Southwestern.

Howard Payne University junior forward Victoria Sanchez (Brownwood, Texas / Brownwood HS) scored a goal and recorded two assists in the Lady Jackets’ 8-0 victory over Jarvis Christian.

Defensive

Mary Hardin-Baylor freshman goalkeeper Emmy McMaude (Austin, Texas / Bowie HS) came up with eight saves and a pair of victories while allowing no goals in 189 minutes in goal.

East Texas Baptist sophomore keeper Karrigan Falber (Spring, Texas / Klein HS) went 1-1 on the week, with 0.67 goals against average, six saves and a .857 save percentage. She posted three saves in the first half of the Tigers’ 4-1 win at D-I Alcorn State.

Concordia Texas sophomore goalkeeper Shelby Franco (Hurst, Texas / LD Bell HS) tallied 12 saves as the Tornados went 2-0 on the week. She recorded five saves in Tuesday’s 3-0 shutout against Schreiner and added seven saves in Sunday’s 5-3 win against Texas Lutheran.

UT Dallas junior goalkeeper Monica Dallacasa (The Woodlands, Texas / The Woodlands HS) tallied four saves, a 0.97 goals against average and a shutout in 185 minutes. She had one save in Friday’s 2-0 victory over Concordia Chicago and added three more in a 2-1 overtime loss to Willamette.

Ozark’s sophomore keeper Kiara Henry (Rogers, Ark. / Rogers) posted a pair of wins for the Eagles with ten saves and 1.00 goals against average. She totaled nine saves in the 3-1 victory over Lyon on Wednesday.

LeTourneau University senior forward Riley Scarborough (Austin, Texas / Jack C. Hays HS) helped the YellowJackets to a 2-0-1 record on the week with a pivotal role who would help control possession for the YellowJackets and create numerous opportunities on free kicks in the offensive half of the field.

UT Tyler senior defender Caroline Williams (Frisco, Texas / Wakeland HS) helped the Patriots to a 2-0 shutout win at Southwestern on Sunday, limiting the Pirates to just two shots in the game.

Louisiana College freshman goalkeeper Lexi Tate (Longview, Texas / Pine Tree HS) made eight saves in a 0-0 double overtime draw with LSU Shreveport on Saturday for her first career shutout.

Howard Payne junior defender Brooke Gibbs (Fort Worth, Texas / Central HS) led the Lady Jacket defense that did not allow a shot in the 8-0 shutout over Jarvis Christian.

MEN’S SOCCER

Aguirre, Chavez is ASC Men’s Soccer Players of the Week

Concordia Texas’ Omar Aguirre and McMurry’s Alex Chavez named ASC Men’s Soccer Players of the Week

AMERICAN SOUTHWEST CONFERENCE MEN’S SOCCER PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Games: September 5-10, 2017

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Omar Aguirre, F, Jr., Concordia Texas

Concordia University Texas junior forward Omar Aguirre (Austin, Texas) scored a pair of goals and recorded an assist as the Tornadoes went 2-0 on the week. In Friday’s 3-1 victory over Schreiner, he netted the third goal to insure the win. Aguirre hit the game-winning goal and assisted the tying score in Saturday’s 2-1 win against Texas Lutheran to earn his second straight Player of the Week Award.

DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE WEEK – Alex Chavez, GK, Sr., McMurry

McMurry University senior goalkeeper Alex Chavez (Galveston, Texas / Bell HS) led the War Hawk defense in two shutouts on the week. He recorded one save in 45 scoreless minutes of a 6-0 win at Southwestern Adventist on Thursday. Chavez blanked Westminster (Mo.) with eight saves, two of which came in 1-on-1 situations, in a 1-0 victory Saturday. He has won Defensive Player of the Week twice in his career.

OTHER TOP PERFORMANCES

Offensive

McMurry freshman forward Mazin Elhassan (Fort Worth, Texas / Arlington Heights HS) recorded a pair of goals in the week – one in the War Hawks’ 6-0 win at Southwestern Adventist and the game-winner in Saturday’s 1-0 victory over Westminster College.

The University of Texas at Dallas sophomore midfielder/forward Alfredo Kaegi (Frisco, Texas / Heritage HS) registered the Comets’ only goal in a close 2-1 loss to # 12 Trinity Saturday after recording an assist in Saturday’s 3-0 win over Southwestern.

The University of Texas at Tyler sophomore midfielder Caio Godinho (Belo Horizonte, Brazil / Magnum) proved the Patriots’ goal in Saturday’s 2-1 loss at Puget Sound.

Howard Payne University senior Daniel Lemus (Salado, Texas / Salado HS) scored the game-winning goal with just 1:05 remaining in the Yellow Jackets’ 3-2 victory over Texas Wesleyan on Thursday.

LeTourneau University senior midfielder Guillermo Torres (Longview, Texas / Longview HS) scored the opening goal in Sunday’s 2-2 tie at Austin College.

University of the Ozarks junior midfielder Daniel Olvera Cruz (Garland, Texas / Garland HS) scored the game-winning goal and scored another goal to spark the Eagles to a 2-0 week. With the score tied 1-1 against Williams Baptist Friday, Olvera Cruz netted the game-winner in the 22nd minute. He then added a goal in a win against Central Baptist Saturday.

University of Mary Hardin-Baylor junior defender Caleb Vandergriff (Georgetown, Texas / East View HS) scored two goals as the Cru went 3-0 on the week. He scored a header in Friday’s 4-0 victory against Texas Lutheran, then netted the game-winning goal in Saturday’s 3-1 win against Schreiner.

East Texas Baptist University sophomore midfielder Thomas Sanford (Shreveport, La. / Calvary Baptist Academy) scored the first goal in the second minute of the Tigers’ 2-1 victory over Centenary.

Hardin-Simmons University sophomore forward Frane Vidosevic (Zacreb, Croatia / Kyiv International) scored both goals in a 2-0 win over Southwestern on Saturday.

Defensive

Concordia Texas junior defender Nash Cole (Sugar Land, Texas / Clements HS) helped the Tornadoes to a pair of victories, leading the defense that allowed only two goals and ten shots.

UT Dallas junior goalkeeper Chase Therrien (Trophy Club, Texas / Byron Nelson HS) posted eight saves and 1.00 goals against average as the Comets went 1-1 on the week. He recorded his first shutout of the year with two saves in a 3-0 win over Southwester Friday night, then added six saves in a 2-1 loss to #12 Trinity on Saturday.

Howard Payne junior defender Collin Saylers (San Antonio, Texas / Brennan HS) anchored the Yellow Jackets’ defense that allowed eight shots, five on goal, in a 3-2 win against Texas Wesleyan on Thursday. He also scored the game-tying goal in the 79th minute of the game.

LeTourneau senior goalkeeper Miguel Cabrera (Arcadia, Calif. / Longview HS) registered 14 saves, 1.23 goals allowed average and a .824 save percentage as the YellowJackets played to a pair of draws.

Ozark’s junior defender Manny Torres (Keller, Texas / Timber Creek HS) helped the Eagles secure two wins during the week with strong play in the back. With leads at halftime, Torres kept Williams Baptist and Central Baptist off the scoreboard by his outstanding defense.

Mary Hardin-Baylor senior goalkeeper Bryce Eichhorn (Aurora, Colo. / Smoky Hill) went 3-0 in net with no goals allowed and 13 saves over 225 minutes of shutout soccer. He had seven saves in Wednesday’s 1-0 win at Austin College.

East Texas Baptist junior goalkeeper Bryant Botello (Spring, Texas / Woodlands College Park HS) went 2-0 on the week with a 3-0 shutout over Hendrix and a 2-1 win against Centenary. On the week, he recorded five saves, a 0.50 goals against average and a .833 save percentage.

Hardin-Simmons junior keeper Carlos Enriquez (Denton, Texas / Guyer HS) posted his first career shutout with five saves in a 2-0 win over Southwestern on Saturday.