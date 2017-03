The Paris Community Theatre is holding auditions for the productions of Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream on Monday, March 20th and Tuesday, March 21st from 6pm-9pm at the PCT Brown Center for Creative Arts. Outdoor performances will be held over Memorial Day weekend in Bywater’s Park in downtown Paris, Texas. Midsummer Night’s Dream is being directed by Mike Risinger. For more information, visit the Paris Community Theatre website at pctonstage.com or call 903-784-0259.