Beltre Blast Wins it for Rangers Plus Taco Bueno Lands Charlton

A big night for Adrian Beltre! His 450th home run could not have come at a better time, as the third baseman’s solo shot off Indians closer Cody Allen in the top of the ninth proved to be the difference in the Rangers’ 2-1 win on Tuesday at Progressive Field. Game 3 of the 4 game series is tonight at 6:10 pm.

When Taco Charlton got drafted by the Dallas Cowboys, it seemed likely that a Mexican restaurant was going to make a deal with the former University of Michigan defensive end.”We had meetings with a bunch of restaurants that sell tacos and we were looking for a long-term relationship,” said Joel Segal, Charlton’s agent. The winner of the sweepstakes to land Charlton was revealed Tuesday, and Taco Bueno prevailed. The 3,000-employee company has more than 180 stores in seven states, but roughly half of those restaurants are within the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area.

Former pitcher Anthony Young, who still holds the major league record with 27 consecutive losses, died in Houston on Tuesday, the New York Mets announced. He was 51. His death comes on the anniversary of his 24th consecutive loss, which broke the record, on June 27, 1993, against the St. Louis Cardinals.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Two Vanderbilt football players were shot in what police are calling an “ill-conceived plan” to recover a teammate’s stolen cellphone. Tae Daley, 18, suffered a noncritical gunshot wound to his leg, and Frank Coppet, 18, received noncritical birdshot wounds to his arms, Nashville Police said Tuesday in a statement. Detectives were working to identify and arrest the shooters.

The New York Knicks and team president Phil Jackson will announce that they’re parting ways early Wednesday morning, sources told ESPN.

Conversations about what was best for the team’s future between Jackson and Knicks owner James Dolan accelerated this week when the franchise decided it would not buy out embattled forward Carmelo Anthony, sources said.