Bicyclist Killed In Smith County Crash

From DPS

The bicyclist has been identified as 73-year-old Thomas Albert Marty of Lindale.

On September 23, 2017, at approximately 12:10 pm, Troopers responded to an auto vs. bicycle fatal crash on US-69 in Smith County, two miles south of Mineola. A bicyclist was traveling north on US-69 on the eastern shoulder while a 2009 Ford Focus, driven by 20-year-old Vanessa Cervantes of Tyler, was also traveling north in the outside lane of US-69. The bicyclist attempted to turn left, entering the outside lane of traffic in front of the Ford whose driver was unable to avoid the collision. The bicycle was pronounced dead at the scene by Judge Cowart, his body was taken to Rutledge Funeral Home in Lindale.