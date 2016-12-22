Comptroll Accepting Scholarship Applications

Comptroller Glenn Hegar

Comptroller’s Office Accepting Match the Promise Scholarship Applications Through Saturday (Dec 31)

(AUSTIN) — Comptroller Glenn Hegar today reminded Texans that the application deadline for Texas Match the Promise Foundation℠ Scholarship awards is Saturday (Dec 31).

Match the Promise scholarship awards are available for fifth through ninth graders:

who are beneficiaries of a Texas Tuition Promise Fund® (TTPF) account, the state’s prepaid college tuition plan,

whose families have an annual income of $100,000 or less, and

any Texas residents and a dependent for tax purposes of a Texas resident.

The Match the Promise Foundation, in cooperation with the Comptroller’s office, offers these competitive scholarships to encourage Texas families to save for college. Winners receive matching scholarships of tuition units worth up to $1,000 at today’s prices, and top-scoring recipients can also receive one-time grants of tuition units worth $2,000 at today’s prices.

“Eligible families across the state should apply for Match the Promise scholarships, which reflect our agency’s belief in the importance of higher education,” Hegar said. “And the prepaid college tuition plan is an excellent way to help families save for their children’s higher education.”

Eligible applicants may enroll in the TTPF during the scholarship application period if they have not already done so. To be considered for a scholarship, students must write a career essay and meet other requirements. If approved, recipients will have until Aug. 31, 2017, to meet the contribution needs of the scholarship program.

Scholarship applications and other information can be found at MatchThePromise.org or by calling 1-800-531-5441, ext. 3-7570.

Match the Promise is funded by individuals who have donated the cash value of property held in the state’s unclaimed property program, as well as by donations from individuals, businesses, and organizations and by government employees through the State Employee Charitable Campaign. The foundation is a 501(c)(3) national tax-exempt public charity and is eligible to receive tax-deductible contributions from Texans.