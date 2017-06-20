Crash Claims Life Near Henderson

Monday morning around 9:15, a Chevrolet Tahoe ran into the back of a Honda passenger car. A flagman had the traffic stopped on Hwy-65 and CR-4108 in Rusk County. The collision killed the person in the Honda. The chain reaction involved two other vehicles in front of the Honda. The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities had not contacted the next of kin and did not release the name. The driver of the Tahoe and one of the other passenger cars involved went to Henderson ETMC. One driver was not injured.