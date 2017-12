George Bergin

Hopkins County Jail

A custody hearing, to determine the future more than 600 head of calves, cows, and bulls, is set for 1:30 pm today. before Hopkins County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace B.J. Teer. The cattle, which were reportedly owned by 61-year-old George Bergin were seized from several locations in the county after they were determined to be extremely malnourished and neglected. Bergin has been charged with Cruelty to non-livestock animals.