An East Texas couple has been arrested after narcotics officers raided their Gregg County motel room and found meth, cocaine, Xanax, marijuana, digital scales, syringes and plastic baggies. Correy James Rider, 42, of Longview and Brittani Lynn Marshall, 30, of Hallsville were each charged with multiple felony narcotics offenses. Bond for each suspect was set at $46,000. Rider has bonded out but Marshall remains behind bars.