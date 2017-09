Troopers responded at 4:30 Thursday morning to a vehicle vs. structure crash on Hwy-155 at FM-16 in the city of Winona. Reportedly the driver of the vehicle was traveling north on Hwy-155 when for an unknown reason the vehicle crashed into a building and subsequently caught fire. Due to the fire damage, identification of the driver as well as the car is unknown, and the crash remains under investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available and is confirmed.