Fatal Dekalb Shooting

Authorities are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed his best friend in Dekalb. KTAL is reporting that Nicholas Paul told investigators that Rodney Peters had been acting “crazy” and was carrying his rifle around with him. Peters allegedly went to Paul’s bedroom and pointed the rifle at him. Paul then grabbed a handgun that was next to his bed and fired at Peters. Paul called 911 and emergency officials performed CPR but Peters later died from his injuries. So far, no arrest have been made and the investigation is ongoing.