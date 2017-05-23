Shumate Banner
Tri-City Charter
Adkin’s Finance
Gary’s “10-Year Warranty” Header for March-May 2017
Momentum Polaris Spring Sales Event
Morrell banner
cypress basin hospice
Hess-Header Banner

Fatal Dekalb Shooting

43 mins ago News, Paris News

 

Authorities  are investigating after a man allegedly shot and killed his best friend in Dekalb. KTAL is reporting that Nicholas Paul told investigators that Rodney Peters had been acting “crazy” and was carrying his rifle around with him. Peters allegedly went to Paul’s bedroom and pointed the rifle at him.  Paul then grabbed a handgun that was next to his bed and fired at Peters. Paul called 911 and emergency officials performed CPR but Peters later died from his injuries. So far,  no arrest have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

Adkins Footer
suddenlink added value
Privacy Policy | About Us | Contact Us | Contest Rules
© Copyright 2017, All Rights Reserved                                     