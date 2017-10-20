Friday Night Football Plus Stars Pick Up Another Win

Week eight of the Texas High School Football season kicks off tonight.

Paris – The Paris Wildcats welcome in Princeton for homecoming on 101.9 KBUS. The North Lamar Panthers return home to R. L. Maddox Stadium to host Liberty Eylau on MIX 107.7. The Prairiland Patriots look to right the ship at Patriot Stadium against Leonard on KOYN 93.9. The Cooper Bulldogs will host defending state champion Gunter at Bulldog Stadium. The Rivercrest Rebels go to Linden Kildare. The Detroit Eagles host Maud, and the Honey Grove Warriors will be at home tonight, against Wolfe City. Games kick off at 7:30 .

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Tigers as they head to Texarkana to face the Texas High Tigers on KLAKE 97.7. The Pittsburg Pirates will be the featured STAR 96.9 Game of the Week as they visit Spring Hill. The Mt Vernon Tigers host Mineola. The Rivercrest Rebels go to Linden Kildare. The Daingerfield Tigers visit Hooks. The Paul Pewit Brahmas go to DeKalb. The Hughes Springs Mustangs will be tested at home against Jefferson and the Gilmer Buckeyes play Gladewater. Kickoff tonight is at 7:30 . Last night the Mt Pleasant Jr. High Football team defeated Texarkana Texas Middle School 28-26 to remain unbeaten in district play.

Sulphur Springs – The Commerce Tigers on the road to visit with the Winnsboro Raiders. The Mt Vernon Tigers looking to remain undefeated on the season as they host fellow district unbeaten Mineola. The Cumby Trojans are at home as they welcome in Dallas Gateway. The Emory Rains Wildcats look to get back in the playoff conversation when they visit Ferris. The Como-Pickton Eagles seek to get back on track at home against Harmony. The Greenville Lions will go to Marshall and the Campbell Indians welcome in Inspired Vision. Kickoff tonight is at 7:30 .

Yesterday evening McKinney High School running back, Matt Gadek, set the Texas High School Football single-game rushing record amassing 596 yards and added six touchdowns in McKinney’s 63-50 win over Plano East.

The Dallas Cowboys are back on the field Sunday afternoon to visit the San Francisco 49ers. Coming off their bye week, the Cowboys are 2-3 on the season. Dallas expects to have Sean Lee, Anthony Hitchens, Chaz Green and Ezekiel Elliott all on the field. Kickoff Sunday afternoon is at 3:05 pm.

The L-A Dodgers punch their ticket their first World Series since 1988 after closing out the Cubs, 11-1 and winning the series 4-1. The New York Yankees lead the ALCS 3-2 as they try to close out the Astros tonight. First pitch is at 7:08 .

The Dallas Stars win again over Arizona, 5-4. The Stars have eight points on the season and will take on Carolina tomorrow night.