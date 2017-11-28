Funeral Arrangements Announced for Trooper Allen

AUSTIN – Services for Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) Trooper Damon Allen, who died in the line of duty on Thanksgiving Day, will begin Thursday, Nov. 30, in Teague, Texas.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23, Trooper Allen was fatally shot by a suspect during a traffic stop south of Fairfield in Freestone County. Trooper Allen proudly served the department for more than 15 years. His wife, three daughters, and son survive him.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Nov. 30, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Bowers Funeral Home (located at 900 U.S. Highway 84, Teague, TX 75860). Funeral Services will be Friday, Dec. 1, at 10:00 a.m. at the Mexia High School football stadium (located at approximately 1100 North Bailey St., Mexia, TX 76667, just south of the junior high school). Interment will follow at the Salem Cemetery* in Freestone County (located on County Road 731 south of Teague).

“For more than 15 years, Trooper Damon Allen dedicated his life to bravely protecting and helping his fellow Texans,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “He was an outstanding officer and a loving family man who brought joy to so many around him. We are devastated by the loss, and we’ll miss Trooper Allen beyond measure by all who knew him. Trooper Allen will live on in our hearts, and his sacrifice will never be forgotten. Our thoughts and prayers remain with his loved ones, and Trooper Allen and his family will always be a part of the DPS family.”

Trooper Allen, 41, was commissioned as a Trooper in July of 2002, and the department stationed him in Groesbeck at the time of his death. He is the 221st DPS officer to die in the line of duty since 1823, and the first Trooper to die in a shooting incident since 2008.

To see the initial press release regarding Trooper Allen’s death, visit http://www.dps.texas.gov/director_staff/media_and_communications/pr/2017/1124a.

The family requests you make memorials to The 100 Club of Houston Survivors’ Fund (5555 San Felipe Street, Ste 1750, Houston, TX 77056, or online at the100club.org/give/survivor-donation/) or to an account for Trooper Allen’s family at any branch of Incommons Bank or Citizens National Bank.

*Travel south out of Teague on FM 80, turn left on County Road 731, and travel approximately one mile. Destination will be on the right.