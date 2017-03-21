High School Baseball and Softball Resume Plus Padres Edge Rangers

Paris – All-State basketball players were released by the TABC. Paris Wildcat Sr. Jalon Pipkins and Jr. Josh Robinson were selections in class 4A. Sr. Clashon Gaffney was selected in class 2A. Quinten Wallace of Clarksville, was named to the All-Region team, along with girls Madison Morrison of North Lamar, Katelyn Womack of Rivercrest and Diavian Shaw of Honey Grove. In high school baseball, Prairiland hosts Como-Pickton. Chisum visits Winnsboro. North Lamar softball is in Texarkana against Liberty Eylau and the Paris Wildcats host Gilmer at Hub Hollis Field.

Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Pleasant Tiger soccer team heads to the post season this weekend. They’ll play Forney in the bi-district round at Greeville’s Cotton Ford Stadium on Friday night. Match time is at 8pm . The Tiger baseball and softball teams are back in district action tonight. The baseball team is 1-1 in 16-5A and will face the Marshall Mavericks on the road. First pitch is at 7pm . The Lady Tigers are 3-0 and visit the Lady Mavs at 6. The Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils host the Mt. Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers beginning at 6. And the Pittsburg Lady Pirates host the Paris Lady Cats in district 14-4A.

Sulphur Springs – The Cumby Lady Trojan Powerlifting Team finished as co-state champions at the State meet this past weekend. Junior Cheyenne Jones captured hardware for the third straight years, finishing 2nd in her weight class. Samantha Hagood also claimed 2nd place, while Ashley Hagood and Elizabeth Thomas claimed 4th place in their respective weight classes. High school baseball and softball resumes tonight. The Sulphur Springs Wildcats and Lady Cats will be in Texarkana to face Texas High in a 16-5A matchup. Softball begins at 6pm . First pitch in baseball is at 7. Meanwhile, the Mt. Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers visit Chapel Hill with both games beginning at 6.

The Dallas Stars won a defensive battle last night over San Jose, 1-0. The lone goal for the Stars came in the 2nd quarter from Curtis McKenzie. Dallas now has 68 points on the season, but still remain outside of a playoff spot in the Western Conference. The Stars are back in action on Thursday in Chicago against the Blackhawks.

The Texas Rangers are playing well coming down the stretch of Spring Training, but let one slip away last night, 3-2 to the San Diego Padres. Christian Betancourt ended the game in the bottom of the ninth with a walk off, solo home run. Nick Martinez threw 5 1/3 solid innings giving up one run on four hits and striking out four. Texas returns to action tonight against Chicago with first pitch at 8:05 .

And the Dallas Cowboys sign quarterback, Kellen Moore, to a one year deal to backup starter Dak Prescott. Moore was slated to be the backup to Tony Romo last season, but suffered a fractured fibula in the first week of training camp in 2016.