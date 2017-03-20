High School Baseball Plus Mavericks and Rangers Pick Up W’s

Paris – The Prairiland Patriot baseball team improves to 2-1 in district 13-3A with a win over rival Chisum, 5-2. Chisum falls to 1-2. The North Lamar Pantherette’s open district 14-4A with a dominating win over Pleasant Grove 14-1 in five innings. North Lamar held a 4-1 lead before exploding for 10 runs in the bottom of the 4th. The North Lamar baseball team fell Friday afternoon to Class 5A Texas High 3-2. And the Cooper Bulldogs stay perfect on the season after beating Como-Pickton 13-3.

Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Pleasant Tiger baseball team won a pitchers duel on Friday night in Longview, beating Pine Tree 1-0. Mt. Pleasant baseball is 1-1 in district 16-5A, while the softball team won on Thursday 7-6 over the Lady Pirates. The Pittsburg Lady Pirate’s open district play with a dominating 9-0 win over Atlanta. The Pittsburg boys beat Mineola 6-1 in their final game before beginning district this week. And in a Morris County rivalry, the Paul Pewitt Brahmas win over Daingerfield 5-3.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats and Lady Cats picked up wins in district softball and baseball. The Wildcats beat Marshall 2-1 to improve to 2-0 in district 16-5A. The Lady Cats beat the Lady Mavs, with Brinklee Driver homered for Sulphur Springs. Meanwhile, at the Gilmer track meet over the weekend, Landon Thornton wins the 3,200 meter run. Peyton Vickery won the 1,600 meter and Ryan Humphries won the 300 meter hurdles.

The Dallas Mavericks add another win yesterday, 111-104. Dirk dropped in 23 points to go along with grabbing nine rebounds to lead the Mavs. Dallas has won nine of their last 14 games and at 30-39 on the season, the Mavs are three games out of playoff spot in the Western Conference.

In the NCAA tournament, Wisconsin pulls off the first big upset of March Madness, beating 1 seed Villanova 65-62. South Carolina stuns 2 seed Duke out of the East Region, 88-81. Michigan takes down 2 seed Louisville out of the Midwest, 73-69. Xavier eliminates 3 seed Florida State 91-66. Top seeds, Gonzaga, North Carolina and Kansas all advance, while 3 seed Baylor advances to the Sweet 16 after beating 11 seed USC, 82-78.

