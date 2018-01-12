High School Basketball Plus Cowboys Lose Another Coach

Paris – District tips off in a big way Saturday night as the North Lamar Panther basketball team hosts the Paris Wildcats in the Crosstown Showdown. The game will be carried live on MIX 107.7. The journey to the post season tips off at 7:30 . Meanwhile, the Paris Lady Cats and North Lamar Pantherettes occupy Panther Gym tonight also tipping off at 7:30 . The Chisum Mustangs look to bounce back on the road against the Chapel Hill Red Devils while the Prairiland Patriots host the Cooper Bulldogs.

—

A spot in the driver’s seat in district 16-5A is on the line to night when the Mt. Pleasant Tigers welcome in the Sulphur Springs Wildcats to Willie Williams Gym. The Tigers enter the game with a 19-4 overall record on the season and are 4-0 in district play. The 8th ranked Wildcats sport a 20-3 record and are also 4-0 in 16-5A. Down I30 the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats look to stay at the top of the district standings at home while the Lady Tigers look for an upset up the road. Both games to night tip off at 7:30 . The Chapel Hill Red Devils are at home tonight as they welcome in the Chisum Mustangs while the Saltillo Lions travel to face Fannindel.

—

The Dallas Mavericks and Dallas Stars will be back in action tomorrow . The Mavs are at home at the American Airline Center to take on the L-A Lakers. Dallas is 15-28 on the season and are looking for their 3rd straight win while the Lakers sit at 14-27. Tip off tomorrow afternoon from the A-A-C is at 1pm. Later that night they’ll turn hardwood into ice as the Stars bring in the Colorado Avalanche. Dallas currently occupies the top wildcard spot in the West with 51 points on the season. Puck drop is set for 8pm.

—

The NFL Playoffs continue this weekend with the Divisional round. On Saturday the Philadelphia Eagles host the Atlanta Falcons kicking off at 3:35 . Followed by the New England Patriots and the Tennessee Titans in the night cap game at 7:15 . Then on Sunday at noon the Pittsburgh Steelers bring in the Jacksonville Jaguars. The weekend will wrap up with the Vikings taking on the Who Dat Nation as the New Orleans Saints visit Minnesota at 3:40 Sunday .

—

And the Dallas Cowboys see another position coach depart from the team. Offensive Line coach, Frank Pollack leaves Dallas to join the Cincinnati Bengals. Potential replacements for the Cowboys include Paul Alexander and Tom Cable, formerly with the Seattle Seahawks.