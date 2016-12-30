High School Basketball Results Plus Stars and Mavs Win

Paris – The Paris Holiday basketball Tournament began bracket play yesterday. The Paris Wildcats picked up a pair of wins, first defeating cross town rival, North Lamar 66-42. A pair of Jalon Pipkins free throws capped off the night to give Paris a 58-56 win over Waxahachie Life, putting the Wildcats in the championship game. They’ll take on Mt. Pleasant at 5:30. North Lamar takes on Teague at 1pm for 5th place and the Clarksville Tigers are up against Hot Springs, Arkansas at 2:30 for the consolation title.

Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Pleasant Tiger basketball team will be in the Championship game at the Paris Holiday Tournament after going 4-0 in the first two days. In their first action on Thursday the Tigers defeat the #4 ranked Clarksville Tigers out of class 2A 52-51. Followed by a 47-43 win over Hope, Arkansas. In the title game, Mt. Pleasant will be in a rematch against the Paris Wildcats. Tip off is set for 5:30. The 7th ranked Chapel Hill Lady Devils pick up another win, beating All-Saints 44-35 at the UT Tyler Tournament. Chapel Hill girls basketball is 19-1 on the season. The Chapel Hill boys will travel tonight to face Campbell.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats continued play at the Longview Tournament. Their opponent, Sam Houston, the top ranked team in Class 6A. Sulphur Springs went stride for stride, even leading entering the final frame, but Sam Houston pulled away late to hand the Wildcats a loss 66-50. Sulphur Springs falls to 10-3 overall on the season. The Sulphur Springs varsity girls picked up another win in the Idabel Tournament, beating Marlow, Oklahoma 44-42. They’ll take on Canton tonight at 7pm. The 6th ranked Mt. Vernon Lady Tigers fall to class 4A Lorena 49-31 in the Aggie Land Invitational.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks beat the L-A Lakers 101-89 at the Staple Center. Wesley Mathews lead the way for the Mavs with 21 points. Dallas improves to 10-23 on the season and tip off with the Golden State Warriors tonight at 10:30.

The Stars continue playing well, winning over Colorado 4-2. Tyler Seguin had two goals as part of his three points on the night. The Stars have won four of their last five game and move into a wildcard spot with 39 points.

On Sunday afternoon the Dallas Cowboys wrap up the regular season against the Philadelphia. Mark Sanchez is expected to get the majority of snaps at Quarterback for the Cowboys. Kickoff [on 101.9 KBUS] is set for noon.

And college football bowl season continues. South Florida beat South Carolina 46-39. Virginia Tech overcomes a 24 point deficit to beat Arkansas 35-24 and Oklahoma State throttles Colorado 38-8. Tomorrow the playoffs begin. Top ranked Alabama takes on number four Washington at 2pm. Followed by 2nd ranked Clemson against number 3 Ohio State kicking off at 6.