High School Football Plus Cowboys Take Opener

Area high school football teams were back on the field Friday night. The big winners this weekend were
—
Paris – The Chisum Mustangs taking down Honey Grove, 42-12. Beyond Chisum, it was a rough weekend for the Red River Valley as the Paris Wildcats fall to Pleasant Grove, 45-13. North Lamar struggles against Mt Pleasant, 21-17. Prairiland loses to Queen City, 20-14. Detroit is edged out by Como-Pickton, 27-26. Cooper falls to Emory Rains, 26-12. Clarksville loses to Linden Kildare, 21-7.
—
Mount Pleasant – the Mt Pleasant Tigers beating North Lamar in a defensive battle, 21-17. Hughes Springs notches a big win over Arp, 22-12. Mt Vernon tallies a win over Bullard, 21-6. Pittsburg defeats Pine Tree, 27-23 and Gilmer dominates Center, 56-17. Meanwhile, Paul Pewitt falls to Jefferson, 42-16. Winnsboro loses to Quinlan Ford, 40-7 and the Daingerfield Tigers lose to Atlanta 34-19.
—
Sulphur Springs – the Sulphur Springs Wildcats beating Avalon in a defensive battle, 18-13. The Mt Vernon Tigers add a win over Bullard, 21-6. Como-Pickton edges out Detroit, 27-26. Lone Oak blasts Scurry-Rosser, 57-21. Meanwhile, Cumby is shut out against Oakridge, 45-0. Commerce comes up just short against Leonard, 50-48. Cooper falls to Emory Rains, 26-12. Winnsboro is blasted by Quinlan Ford, 40-7 and Greenville loses a close game to Crandall, 31-28.
—
Last night the Dallas Cowboys opened the 2017 season with a 19-3 win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Running back, Ezekiel Elliott went over 100 yards rushing on the evening. Demarcus Lawrence came up with two sacks, while Cowboys Tight End, Jason Witten, became the all-time receiving yards leader in franchise history. Witten also moved up an NFL list to 6th all-time in receptions ahead of Tim Brown. Only Cris Carter, Marvin Harrison, Larry Fitzgerald, Tony Gonzalez and Jerry Rice have more. The Cowboys go to Denver next weekend.
—
The Texas Rangers drop two out of three games to the New York Yankees over the weekend, including a 16-7 loss yesterday afternoon. Robinson Chirinos has a big fly in yesterday’s loss. Aaron Judge pounded out two home runs yesterday off Rangers pitchers. Texas remains only two games out of Wildcard spot in the American League. The Rangers will stay put at Globe Life Park in Arlington today to begin a critical four game series with the Mariners. First pitch tonight [on KPLT 1490am] is set for 7:05 pm.