High School Football Plus Cowboys Take Opener

Area high school football teams were back on the field Friday night. The big winners this weekend were

Paris – The Chisum Mustangs taking down Honey Grove, 42-12. Beyond Chisum, it was a rough weekend for the Red River Valley as the Paris Wildcats fall to Pleasant Grove, 45-13. North Lamar struggles against Mt Pleasant, 21-17. Prairiland loses to Queen City, 20-14. Detroit is edged out by Como-Pickton, 27-26. Cooper falls to Emory Rains, 26-12. Clarksville loses to Linden Kildare, 21-7.

Mount Pleasant – the Mt Pleasant Tigers beating North Lamar in a defensive battle, 21-17. Hughes Springs notches a big win over Arp, 22-12. Mt Vernon tallies a win over Bullard, 21-6. Pittsburg defeats Pine Tree, 27-23 and Gilmer dominates Center, 56-17. Meanwhile, Paul Pewitt falls to Jefferson, 42-16. Winnsboro loses to Quinlan Ford, 40-7 and the Daingerfield Tigers lose to Atlanta 34-19.

Sulphur Springs – the Sulphur Springs Wildcats beating Avalon in a defensive battle, 18-13. The Mt Vernon Tigers add a win over Bullard, 21-6. Como-Pickton edges out Detroit, 27-26. Lone Oak blasts Scurry-Rosser, 57-21. Meanwhile, Cumby is shut out against Oakridge, 45-0. Commerce comes up just short against Leonard, 50-48. Cooper falls to Emory Rains, 26-12. Winnsboro is blasted by Quinlan Ford, 40-7 and Greenville loses a close game to Crandall, 31-28.

Last night the Dallas Cowboys opened the 2017 season with a 19-3 win over the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium. Running back, Ezekiel Elliott went over 100 yards rushing on the evening. Demarcus Lawrence came up with two sacks, while Cowboys Tight End, Jason Witten, became the all-time receiving yards leader in franchise history. Witten also moved up an NFL list to 6th all-time in receptions ahead of Tim Brown. Only Cris Carter, Marvin Harrison, Larry Fitzgerald, Tony Gonzalez and Jerry Rice have more. The Cowboys go to Denver next weekend.

