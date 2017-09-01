High School Football Underway Plus Zeke Suspension Twist

It’s time for Friday Night Lights as Texas High School Football teams begin the 2017 season tonight.

—

Paris – The Paris Wildcats welcome in the Terrell Tigers to Wildcat Stadium on 101.9 KBUS, the Chisum Mustangs host the Rivercrest Rebels, the Prairiland Patriots are on KOYN 93.9, they’ll bring in DeKalb. The Cooper Bulldogs host Farmersville, Honey Grove welcomes in Trenton, Detroit goes to Como-Pickton and Clarksville will be at home Edgewood. On the road, North Lamar travels to Kennedale to face Leander Glenn on MIX 107.7. Games kick off tonight at 7:30 .

—

Mount Pleasant – Last night the Hughes Springs Mustangs win a back and forth game over the Daingerfield Tigers, 30-23. Tonight the Mt Pleasant Tigers host North Forney on KLAKE 97.7 while the Pittsburg Pirates welcome in Crandall on STAR. The Paul Pewitt Brahmas host Sabine. The Mt Vernon Tigers are at home against Caddo Mills. The Rivercrest Rebels go to Chisum and the Gilmer Buckeyes go to Texarkana to play Liberty Eylau. Games kick off at 7:30 .

—

Sulphur Springs – The Commerce Tigers play host to the Lone Oak Buffalo. The Mt. Vernon Tigers welcome in Caddo Mills. The Cumby Trojans will host Celeste. The Greenville Lions are at home against North Garland. Como Pickton hosts Grand Saline. Games kick off at 7:30 pm , while the Sulphur Springs Wildcats visit Sherman at 7:00 with the game carried live on STAR 95.9. The Campbell Indians have a bye in the opening week.

—

The Texas Rangers drop game three to the Astros last night, 5-1, but take two of three in the series. The Rangers fall back to four games out of a wildcard spot in the American League and begin a series with the Angels tonight at 7:05 pm [on KPLT 1490am]. The Rangers also risk losing 3rd baseman, Adrian Beltre, after straining his hamstring in yesterdays game. He’s scheduled for an MRI today. Beltre also missed the first 50 games of the season due to injury.

—