High School Games Rescheduled Plus Stars Win Again

Due to inclement, wintery weather area high school basketball teams postponed yesterdays games with most rescheduled to be played tonight .

Paris – The Paris Wildcats and Lady Cats host Pleasant Grove tonight at Wildcat Gym. The girls will tip off at 4:30 while the boys follow at 6. North Lamar will be at Panther gym to play the Atlanta Rabbits following the Pantherettes and the Lady Rabbits. The Chisum Mustangs take to the road to play the Mt. Vernon Tigers while the Lady Mustangs host the Purple Lady Tigers. The Paris and North Lamar soccer games were also postponed to a date to be named later.

Mount Pleasant – The Chapel Hill Red Devils and Lady Devils look to build on their early district success. The 4th ranked Lady Devils host Como-Pickton beginning at 6pm , followed by the Chapel Hill boys taking on the Eagles at 7:30 . The Mt. Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers are also at home this evening to welcome in the Chisum Mustangs and Lady Mustangs. The girls tip off at 6pm with the boys to follow.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats and Greenville Lions were, however, able to play their game yesterday with the Wildcats winning, 63-37. The Sulphur Springs girls won in the same fashion over the Lady Lions, 63-32. Tonight the Mt. Vernon Tigers and Lady Tigers are at home this to welcome in the Chisum Mustangs and Lady Mustangs. The girls tip off at 6pm with the boys to follow.

Texas A&M-Commerce Athletic Director, Tim McMurray, announced a reorganization of the Lions executive team, along with administrative staff additions and adjustments. Some of the moves include Judy Sackfield now the Deputy Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Success, while Conner Moreno is now Associate Athletic Director of Internal Operations. More information is available on the school’s athletic website.

Last night the Dallas Mavericks get edged out by the Denver Nuggets, 105-102. Dallas battled back from down 10 with two and a half minutes remaining and drew within one with 10 seconds remaining, however, despite the Mavs attempts to send Denver to the free throw line, no foul was called until only one second remained. Mavs rookie guard, Dennis Smith Jr. had a stellar night with 25 points on 11 of 18 shooting and dished out five assists, but the Mavs drop to 15-30 on the season.

