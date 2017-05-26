High School Sports Update Plus Rangers Swept By Red Sox

Paris – North Lamar senior, Wesley Culbertson , will be joining the Lions track and field team in the pole vault at Texas A&M University-Commerce this coming fall. Culbertson wrapped up his senior year in high school by placing sixth in Class 4A at state in the pole vault. Texas A&M-Commerce, an NCAA Division II school, is a member of the Lone Star Conference.

Mount Pleasant – Last night the Hughes Springs Lady Mustang softball team pick up a game one win over Howe, 8-3, in the Class 3A Region 2 Finals. Game two between Hughes Springs and Howe, scheduled for tomorrow at 7:30pm at Texas A&M Commerce, will be carried live on STAR 96.9. Game three will follow if necessary. The winner advances to the 3A state tournament in Austin.

Sulphur Springs – The 2017 Sulphur Springs Wildcat football schedule has been released this spring. Notable pre-district games include the season opener on at Sherman on September 1st , followed by back to back home games against Garfield High School from Seattle, Washington and the Paris Wildcats. Sulphur Springs finished pre district on the road against rival Whitehouse. Then 16-5A play begins with Pine Tree, Marshall, Texas High, Mt. Pleasant, Greenville and Hallsville.

The Rangers fall to the Red Sox last night, 6-2, as Texas gets swept by Boston. Elvis Andrus went deep for the Rangers in the loss [AUDIO]. Texas drops back to .500 at 24-24 on the season. They’ll continue the road stint north of the border against everyone’s favorite team, the Toronto Blue Jays. First pitch [on kplt 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 6:07pm .

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers throttle the Boston Celtics, 135-102. James dropped in 35 points and passed Michael Jordan as the NBA Playoff’s all-time leading scorer. It’ll be the 7th straight season a LeBron James lead team has gone to the finals, including three straight with Cleveland. They’ll face the Golden State Warriors for the 3rd straight year.

