High School Volleyball Plus Rangers Beat Mariners

Area volleyball teams are back on the court tonight .

—

Paris – The Paris Lady Cats are at Wildcat gym to host the Chisum Lady Mustangs. The North Lamar Pantherette’s will be at home as they welcome in the Melissa Lady Cardinals, while the Prairiland Lady Patriots bring in the Pittsburg Lady Pirates to Patriot Gym.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers take to the road for a district match up with the Marshall Lady Mavericks. The Pittsburg Lady Pirates travel to Pattonville for a game with the Prairiland Lady Patriots. The Mt Vernon Lady Tiger make a trip to visit Cumby. Pewitt visits Queen City. The Rivercrest Lady Rebels go to North Hopkins, and the Daingerfield Lady Tigers welcome in the Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats will open up on the road in Texarkana to visit the Texas High Lady Tigers. The Miller Grove Lady Hornets will also be in Texarkana to visit Liberty Eylau. The North Hopkins Lady Panthers will be at home to host the Rivercrest. The Mt Vernon Lady Tigers and the Cumby Lady Trojans square off in Cumby, and the Commerce Lady Tigers go Van Alstyne.

—

Last night the Texas Rangers beat the Seattle Mariners, 5-3. With a one run lead, Delino Deshields adds the insurance with a solo blast [AUDIO]. Cole Hamels gave up three runs on six hits and seven strikeouts in six innings of work. The Rangers bullpen threw three shutout innings. Texas remains two games back of a wildcard spot in the American league. First pitch to game two of four tonight between Texas and Seattle [on KPLT 1490am] is set for 7:05 pm .

—

Dallas Cowboys cornerback, Orlando Scandrick, will have surgery to repair a broken bone in his left hand. Scandrick left during the 2nd quarter in the Cowboys 19-3 win over the Giants on Sunday . Scandrick’s status for Sunday afternoon against the Denver Broncos is unknown.

—

Speaking of the Cowboys next opponent, the Denver Broncos hold off the L-A Chargers on Monday Night Football, 24-21. Broncos quarterback, Trevor Siemian threw for two touchdowns and ran for another.

—