HS Football Playoff Results and Matchups Plus Cowboys Face Uphill Battle

It’s playoff time in Texas as the football postseason is in full swing.

—

Paris – In Mt Pleasant, the Rivercrest Rebels win in blowout fashion last night over Hawkins, 57-13 to advance to the Area round. The Paris Wildcats see their season come to an end at the hands of Crandall, 28-7, while the Clarksville Tigers fall to 9th ranked Bremond 36-6. This evening the Cooper Bulldogs are in Burleson to play Holliday at 7:00 on KOYN 93.9 and the Honey Grove Warriors take on Big Sandy at Greenville’s Ford Stadium kicking off at 7:30 .

—

Mount Pleasant – Last night at Sam Parker Field in Mt Pleasant the Rivercrest Rebels dominate the opening round over Hawkins 57-13 to advance to the Area round. Tonight the Mt Vernon Tigers take on Redwater in the first round on KLAKE 97.7 at Sam Parker Field. Pittsburg takes on Rusk at Bullard’s Panther Stadium on STAR 96.9. The Gilmer Buckeyes look for another deep run beginning with Diboll at 7:00 pm at Marshall’s Maverick Stadium. Hughes Springs goes to Hallsville’s Bobcat Stadium to play Mineola. Paul Pewitt visits Longview’s Pirate Stadium again Harmony, while the Daingerfield Tigers go up against Lone Oak in Gladewater. Games kick off at 7:30. — Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Wildcats are back in post-season action. Tonight the Wildcats stay at home for the bi-district round as they welcome in Lucas Lovejoy to Prim Stadium. The game will be carried on STAR 95.9 with kickoff at 7:30 . Other action around the area this evening will include the Cooper Bulldogs up against Holliday in Burleson at 7:00 pm. Cumby will travel to Yellowjacket Stadium in Ferris to meet with Hubbard at 7:00 as well. The Commerce Tigers take on White Oak at Wildcat Stadium in Emory at 7:30 . Lone Oak travels to Gladewater to play Daingerfield at 7:30 as well while the Mt Vernon Tigers looks to take their regular season success into the playoffs against Redwater at Mt Pleasant’s Sam Parker Field. Kickoff is at 7:30 .

—

Last night the Dallas Stars get blasted by the Tampa Bay Lightning, 6-1. It was a tight game at 1-1 in the 2nd period before the Lightning blasted five consecutive goals. The Stars have lost five of their last seven games and remain with 19 points on the season.

—

The Dallas Mavericks are back at the American Airline Center tonight welcoming in the Minnesota Timberwolves. It’s been a rough year for the Mavs enter tonight’s game with a 2-13 record of the season. Rookie Dennis Smith Jr. has been one of the few bright spots averaging nearly 16 points per game and close to five assists. Tip-off tonight between the Mavs and Timberwolves is at 7:30 .

—