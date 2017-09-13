HS Volleyball Results Plus Rangers Trounced by M’s

Area high school volleyball teams were in action last night.

—

Paris – The Paris Lady Cats win in straight sets on their home court over the Chisum Lady Mustangs. The Prairiland Lady Patriots defeat Pittsburg at Patriot Gym and the North Lamar Pantherettes fall at home in four sets to the Melissa Lady Cardinals.

—

Mount Pleasant – The Mt Pleasant Lady Tigers notch a district road win over the Marshall Lady Mavs in straight sets, 25-13, 25-22, and 25-23. The Lady Tigers improve to 18-10 on the season and 1-1 in district play. The Chapel Hill Lady Devils defeat Linden Kildare in three sets, 25-19, 25-20, and 25-17. And the Pittsburg Lady Pirates fall on the road to Prairiland in four.

—

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Lady Cats lose a close match in five sets to the Texas High Lady Tigers, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20, 21-25 and 12-15. The Cumby Lady Trojans had a successful night, beating the Mt Vernon Lady Tigers in three sets, and the Texas A&M Commerce Lions defeat Dallas Baptist three sets to one.

—

Last night the Texas Rangers get blasted by the Seattle Mariners, 10-3. The outfielder, Willie Calhoun, made his major league debut with a RBI single in the 2nd inning. Calhoun was the centerpiece the Rangers acquired in the Yu Darvish trade with the Dodgers. Texas falls three games back in the American League wild-card race. They’ll look to make up ground tonight as the Rangers and Mariners play game three of four. First pitch from Globe Life Park in Arlington [on KPLT 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 7:05 .

—

In other news across Major League Baseball, the Cleveland Indians beat the Detroit Tigers last night, 2-0, extending their winning streak to 20 straight games. The Major League record for most consecutive wins is 21 by the 1935 Chicago Cubs. The longest streak without a loss is 26 by the 1916 Yankees but that included two ties.

—