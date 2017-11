Annette Fisher

Bowie County

The Texarkana Gazette is reporting that the Mt Pleasant attorney representing a Texarkana grandmother accused of gunning down her former son-in-law at a car dealership is expected to use the insanity defense. Mark Lesher has filed notice that he intends to argue that 54-year-old Annette Fisher is not guilty because she was insane at the time of Russell Scott Cain’s murder in July of 2015.