Jury selection is underway in Bowie County District Court in New Boston for a prison inmate charged with capital murder in the death of a corrections officer at the Telford State Prison unit in Bowie County. Prosecutors are seeking the death penalty against 39-year-old Billy Joel Tracy for allegedly beating to death 47-year-old Timothy Davison. Since this is a death sentence case, each juror will be questioned individually. The trial is expected to start in late October, at the very earliest.