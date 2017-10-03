Men’s Golf

KILLEEN, Texas – The LeTourneau University men’s golf team carded a team score of 308 to sit in eighth place following day one of competition at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor Fall Invitational at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen, Texas on Monday, October 2.

Following their round of 20 over-par, the YellowJackets sit just three shots back of the University of Dallas and are just eight shots back of McMurry and UMHB. Texas Lutheran (290), Trinity University (292) and Hardin-Simmons (298) round out the top-three.

Individually, LETU’s top score came from freshman Cody Taylor, who shot a three-over 75 to sit tied for 14th after 18 holes. Mason Terry is two shots back of Taylor and tied for 24th with a 77 while Daniel Kay(T29, 78) and Chris Clark (T29, 78) along with Dustin Dingler (T37, 79) completed LeTourneau’s team score.

Playing as individualists, Shance Sims is tied for 44th following a nine-over 81 while Caleb Biggers is 52nd with an 89.

Tomorrow’s final round will get underway in the morning on the 7,113 Par-72 course where the YellowJackets will look to move up the leaderboard in both the team score and individually.

Women’s Golf

KILLEEN, Texas – Squaring off against seven other schools from the lone star state, the LeTourneau University women’s golf team sits in sixth place following day one of the 2017 Crusader Collegiate Invitational hosted by the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor at Stonetree Golf Club in Killeen, Texas on Monday, October 2.

LETU shot a team score of 344 (+56) to edge out McMurry University (366) and Howard Payne (369) while sitting four shots back of Texas Lutheran (340). Southwestern University leads after 18 holes with a 315 with host UMHB two shots back with a 317.

Individually, freshman Bree Mask is one of five players tied for sixth overall at eight-over-par while Kristin Boone and Lauren Johnson are tied with each other for 22nd at +14 (86). Rachael Green is tied for 35th with a 92 on the 5,808, Par-72 course.

The competition will conclude tomorrow morning with a final round consisting of 18 holes.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director