LeTourneau University – Athletics

LONGVIEW, Texas. – The LeTourneau University athletic department, in partnership with Sidearm Sports, will launch a redesigned version of its website, letuathletics.com, on Monday, September 25.

The redesigned site will continue to be the home for all news, information, scores, schedules, and statistics on the YellowJackets 17 intercollegiate sports. This website will be the first re-launch of the LETU athletics website since signing with Sidearm Sports in 2010.

“We are excited about the launch of the new website since it is the primary source of information for the athletic department and teams,” said athletic director Terri Deike. “We have enjoyed our partnership with Sidearm Sports and appreciate their creativity and design.” “James Wallace and Matt Kinney have done a tremendous job of designing and developing a platform four our athletic department that will keep all of our fans informed.”

Sidearm Sports, located in Syracuse, New York on the campus of Syracuse University, is a leading provider of intercollegiate athletics websites, from design to hosting. For additional information, visit the company’s website at sidearmsports.com.

RICHARDSON, Texas – American Southwest Conference named LeTourneau University sophomore women’s golfer Kristin Boone the American Southwest Conference Co-Women’s Golfer of the Week.

The Wichita Falls, Texas native posted a career-best finish of second place at the Louisiana College Fall Invitational in Alexandria, Louisiana this past Monday and Tuesday following an 85-76-161 total on the Par-72 course. Her performance helped the YellowJackets win the tournament by 34 strokes.

This effort is the second Golfer of the Week for Boone in her career.

A kinesiology major, Boone is the daughter of David and Carrol Boone.

Matt Kinney

Sports Information Director