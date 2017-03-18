LeTourneau University – Softball

LeTourneau softball scored eight runs on ten hits as they took the series opening victory over University of the Ozarks on Friday afternoon in Clarksville, Arkansas. The win improves the YellowJackets to 5-11 in American Southwest Conference play and are now 10-13 overall on the season.

LETU used a three-run first inning to jump on the Eagles early and would add more in the fifth, sixth, and seventh innings to seal the 8-2 win.

Senior Whitney Judd <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3207> started the scoring as she used savvy base running to steal a home base as the Eagle defense tried to pick off Courtney Matulis <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3208> who drew the throw to the second baseman. Judd went 3-for-4 at the plate with a RBI and scored two runs to lead the LeTourneau offense.

After a double steal, freshman Shelby Barrick <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3217> singled to right field and scored Matulis and Ashlin Roach <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3210> who reached on a fielder’s choice. Barrick went 1-for-2, was hit by a pitch and recorded two RBIs in her appearances at the plate.

The two teams would play scoreless softball through the next three innings before LeTourneau once again jumped on the scoreboard.

Judd once again got on base with a lead-off single and moved her way into scoring position. Ashlin Roach <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3210> knocked a RBI single up the middle to bring home the fourth run for the YellowJackets.

The LETU senior duo of Judd and Kaitlyn Allen <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3202> would record RBIs in the sixth inning as LeTourneau and Ozarks each scored two runs in the inning.

Shelby Bagwell <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3414> added a few insurance runs in the bottom of the seventh inning when the junior sent a moonshot over the center field fence for her second home run of the season and added two of her seven RBIs on the season.

Faith Genoway <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3413> pitched her seventh complete game of the season and improved to 6-4 on the season. The sophomore slinger struck out two and forced 14 flyouts, and five groundouts in her 26 batters faced.

The YellowJackets will look to win the conference series with a doubleheader on Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for 12 p.m. with the series finale to follow in Clarksville.

[niversity of Ozarks logo] Next Game:at University of Ozarks3/18/2017 – 12:00 PMLive Stats Watch Live

* FULL SCHEDULE <http://www.letuathletics.com/schedule.aspx?path=softball>

* ROSTER <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?path=softball>