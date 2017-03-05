LeTourneau University – Sports

BASEBALL

LeTourneau baseball used hot bats in the fifth and sixth innings to collect the series-clinching a 7-2 win in game one of a Saturday doubleheader against Austin College in Sherman. The YellowJackets are now 5-7 on the season after going 2-1 on the weekend.

Trailing 2-1, the YellowJackets used six runs on nine hits to turn the game around. Back-to-back-to-back singles from sophomore duo Lee Hosie <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3424> and Jacob Faubion <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3421>, followed by senior Kyle Jacobs <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3425> to kick off a fifth inning rally.

Junior transfer Gonzalo Sosa <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3444> benefited from a bases-loaded situation when he blasted a double to center field and collected two RBIs.

Sophomore Kyle Buchanan <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3417> was able to spark a two-out rally for LETU in the fifth inning with another single. A RBI single from senior Jacob Simmons <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3433> to follow would bring Sosa home and extend the Jackets lead to 5-2 on the Roos.

A two-out rally in the sixth inning sealed the win for the YellowJackets when Kyle Jacobs <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3425> blasted a homerun over the left field fence to bring home Faubion, who reached on the double to get into scoring position.

Sophomore Andrew Harlan <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3423> notched his first win of the season improving to 1-2 after pitching a complete game. The Lewisville, Texas native allowed only two runs off three hits in the seven innings.

The bats stayed alive in game two for the Jackets, but the offense would prove not to be enough as the Austin College racked up 14 hits of their own in the series closer.

Errors would prove costly for LeTourneau as the Roos came back to win a nail-biter in the ninth inning, 9-8.

Freshman Haden <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3434> would lead the offense for the YellowJackets, going 2-for-3 with a pair of singles and scoring one run. Sophomore Noah Mahoney <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3451> made his mark on the day when he recorded a homerun in the second inning.

Mahoney was collecting three RBIs and finishing 2-for-5 with one run scored. Lee Hosie <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3424> also picked up three RBIs in game two.

Kyle Buchanan <http://www.letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3417> takes the loss and drops to 0-1 after allowing two runs on four hits in his two-inning effort.

LETU is back in action on Monday, March 6th when they host Texas College in a single game non-conference tilt. First pitch is 7:00 p.m. at Conrad-Vernon Field.

SOFTBALL

LeTourneau softball dropped the final two games of an American Southwest Conference series with UT Dallas on Saturday afternoon. The Comets took game two 5-0 and earned a series finale win 6-1 over the YellowJackets.

LETU falls to 3-12 overall and 1-11 in conference play with the two losses.

In game one of the Saturday doubleheader, UTD was dominant allowing just five hits in 24 LETU at-bats. A three-run first inning put the Comets on top early in Richardson.

LETU threatened in the fifth inning as Whitney Judd <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3207> came up with a lead-off double down the left field line. Bailey Woodard <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3211> would push Judd to third with a single of her own. But, they weren’t able to convert with runners in scoring position as the Comets retired the next three batters.

UTD scored one more in the third and another in the sixth to hold on for the 5-0 win. LETU left 20 runners on base throughout the weekend series and were outhit 32-21 by the Comets.

The YellowJackets were able to get on base, but could not manifest runs in the final game of the series as Macey Mize <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3209> and Whitney Judd<http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3207> each recorded two hits.

Junior Kelsi Coleman <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3205> picked up the sole RBI for LETU. Her double in the top of the fifth inning brought home Alyssa Pierce <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3215> who was pinch running for Julie Cantu <http://letuathletics.com/roster.aspx?rp_id=3218> who got on after being hit by a pitch.

LeTourneau rallied once again in the final inning as they loaded the bases on a Judd single. But, with two outs the Comets picked up the last out to sweep the series with a 6-1 win.

The YellowJackets will return home on Wednesday, March 8th for a non-conference doubleheader with the University of Dallas. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m. from the Joyce Family Athletic Village.

