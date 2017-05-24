Local Sports for May 24th

Paris – Paris Teen baseball League resumes play today. This evening Detroit is up against Panther Gold with the game to be played at Paris Junior High. Meanwhile, Lamar is up against Wildcat Blue at Prairiland. First pitch to both games is set for 5:45 .

Mount Pleasant – The Hughes Springs Lady Mustangs continue their playoff journey with a best of three series in the Class 3A, Region 2 title round against Howe. Game one is tomorrow night at 6pm at Texas A&M Commerce. Game two is Saturday at 7:30 and game three will follow if necessary. All games will be broadcast live on STAR 96.9.

Sulphur Springs – The Sulphur Springs Blue and White game concluded another spring practice. The Blue team won, 40-19 over Team White, in the offense vs. defense scrimmage. Sulphur Springs opens the football season on September 1st on the road against Sherman.

Last night the Texas Rangers fall to Boston 11-6. Joey Gallo blasted his 14th homer of the season in the loss. Gallo’s 14 home runs are 2nd most in Major League Baseball. The Rangers and Red Sox are back at it today at Fenway Park. Texas will send Martin Perez to the mound against Boston’s Chris Sale. First pitch [on kplt 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 6:10 .

In the NBA Playoffs, the Cleveland Cavaliers are one step closer to the Finals, beating Boston 112-99 to take a 3-1 series lead in the East. Kyrie Irving had a playoff career high 42 points. LeBron James dropped in 34. Kevin Love had a 17 point, 17 rebound double-double. Boston hopes to stay alive in the Eastern Conference Finals tomorrow night in game five. Tip off is at 7:30 . The Golden State Warriors await the winner of the series.

