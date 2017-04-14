Local Sports Plus Rangers Take Angels Series

Paris – The Prairiland Patriot baseball team notched another district victory last night, 9-0. The Lady Patriots softball team was dominant once again, beating the Lady Eagles, 22-1. And the Chisum Mustangs were edged out by Winnsboro, 3-1. Tonight the North Lamar Panthers and Pantherettes host Atlanta. The game can be heard live on MIX 107.7. Softball begins at 6pm . Baseball is at 7:30 . The Paris Wildcats welcome Pleasant Grove to Hub Hollis Field. First pitch on 101.9 KBUS is set for 7:30 .

Mount Pleasant – The Mt. Pleasant Lady Tiger softball team adds another district win over Marshall, 5-2. The victory gives the Mt. Pleasant an 8-2 record in 16-5A. The Tiger baseball team will visit the Marshall Mavericks this afternoon at 2pm . The Mt. Vernon Purple Lady Tigers defeat Chapel Hill 10-0, while Mt. Vernon baseball climbs back into the playoff picture with a 6-1 win over the Red Devils. Tonight the Pittsburg Pirates and Lady Pirates hit the road to take on Liberty Eylau.

Sulphur Springs – Sulphur Springs baseball and softball earn a sweep of the Texas High Tigers and Lady Tigers yesterday. The Wildcats won 6-3 to stay atop the district standings. The Lady Cat softball team dominated, 13-4. Both teams are playoff bound. Mt. Vernon sweeps Chapel Hill as well. The Tigers are back in the post season conversation with a 6-1 win over the Red Devils. The Purple Lady Tiger softball team run rules Chapel Hill, 10-0 and sit in 2nd place in district 13-3A. And in today’s action, Saltillo visits Miller Grove. First pitch is scheduled for 4:30 .

The Texas Rangers win the rubber match over the Angels, 8-3, winning two out of three in the series. Yu Darvish was dominant in his first win of the season, giving up no runs in seven innings and striking out 10. Nomar Mazara pounded another home run [AUDIO]. The Rangers are 4-5 on the season and begin a three game set on the road with Seattle tonight . First pitch [on kplt 1490am and 96.3fm] is set for 9:10pm .

Round one of the NHL playoffs continued last night. The Washington Capitals escape with an overtime victory over Toronto, 3-2. Nashville edges out Chicago, 1-0 and the Ducks from Anaheim defeat Calgary 3-2. The quest for Lord Stanley’s Cup continues tonight .

