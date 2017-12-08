Mt Pleasant Girl’s Basketball

The Mount Pleasant Junior High Lady Tigers hosted the Texarkana Lady Tigers yesterday in their fourth district matchup of the season.

The 8th Grade B-Team was able to notch their first win of the season with an impressive 28-8 victory.

The 7th Grade MPJH Lady Tigers pulled off another win, defeating Texarkana 35-33. Mount Pleasant started the game red-hot scoring 17 in the first quarter and building a 12 point lead. They cooled off during the second quarter, however, and allowed Texarkana to close the gap as the score was 23-18 at the half. The second half was a battle, but Mount Pleasant never let Texarkana even the score. The Lady Tigers were able to hang on their lead to get the win, bringing their District and Overall Records to 4-0.

Mount Pleasant is hosting a tournament tomorrow, December 9th, where both 7th and 8th Grade Lady Tigers will play Mount Vernon and Pleasant Grove.

Bryan Keith Shelton

Mount Pleasant Junior High

8th Grade American History

JH Girls’ Athletic Coordinator