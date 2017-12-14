Mt Pleasant Police Arrest Suspect In Robbery

Andy Angelo Gonzalez

Mount Pleasant Police charged Andy Angelo Gonzalez, 21, of Pittsburg, in connection with the Tiger Mart robbery. Friday morning at 3:25 a man walked into a gas station at 2511 W. Ferguson Rd., pointed a pistol at a store employee and demanded cash. After robbing the store, the suspect took off on foot. Police found Gonzalez behind a business in the 2300 block of S. Jefferson at 1:40 am Thursday. Officers and detectives had been monitoring several firms expecting a repeat offense. When officers detained Gonzalez, they found evidence that linked him to the Tiger Mart robbery. Gonzalez provided a confession to the robbery a short time later. He is in Titus County Jail charged with Aggravated Robbery and other unrelated offenses.