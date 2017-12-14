Mt Pleasant Police Arrest Suspect In Robbery

Mount Pleasant News News Sulphur Springs News
Clint Cooper

Andy Angelo Gonzalez

Mount Pleasant Police charged Andy Angelo Gonzalez, 21, of Pittsburg, in connection with the Tiger Mart robbery. Friday morning at 3:25 a man walked into a gas station at 2511 W. Ferguson Rd., pointed a pistol at a store employee and demanded cash. After robbing the store, the suspect took off on foot. Police found Gonzalez behind a business in the 2300 block of S. Jefferson at 1:40 am Thursday. Officers and detectives had been monitoring several firms expecting a repeat offense. When officers detained Gonzalez, they found evidence that linked him to the Tiger Mart robbery. Gonzalez provided a confession to the robbery a short time later. He is in Titus County Jail charged with Aggravated Robbery and other unrelated offenses.

Related Posts

Daingerfield State Park’s Halloween Bash

Clint Cooper

Winnsboro Man Indicted

Clint Cooper

Cooper Lake Kids Fishing Derby

Dave Kirkpatrick