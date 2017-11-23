NL’s Shannon Advances to State

News Paris News
Eric Kaufman

 

Melody Shannon, a senior at North Lamar High School, competed in the Area FFA Leadership Development Events (LDE) in Marshall, Texas, on November 15. She placed second in the Senior Creed Speaking event and will compete at the State LDE competition on December 1 and 2 in Huntsville, Texas.

In Creed Speaking, a member presents the FFA Creed from memory and answers questions about its meaning and purpose. This event is one way to boost student self-confidence, earn recognition, and develop powerful, organized and professional communication skills.

