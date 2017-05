The OSBI says speed may have been a factor in a crash that seriously injured 3 children in Choctaw County. Troopers say Caylin Perdue of Hugo ran off the road and over-corrected on Hwy 271. Her vehicle rolled twice and a 14 year old and 4 year old were ejected and were hospitalized with serious injuries. Perdue was treated and released from a hospital. An 18 year old was also transported to the hospital.